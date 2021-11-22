ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Resourcing Administrator

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
Opportunity for a bright and switched on 2nd Jobber to join our busy recruitment team at Covent Garden, one of Central London’s longest established Office Staffing agencies. We are looking for a first class communicator who can assist our Recruitment Team in selecting the best possible candidates for lots of high profile clients, the majority of which sit within the third sector. You’ll be socially confident at all levels, used to working in a team, and be able to show us how you’ve used lots of initiative and resourcefulness in your work to date.

As a Recruitment Coordinator you'll:

  • Enjoy a very varied workload in a busy team environment
  • Interview candidates for Office Support roles
  • Build and develop successful relationships using your initiative to the full

Your current background could be in:

  • Sales, Media, Marketing
  • Management (Hospitality, Retail, Travel)
  • Client and Customer supervision
  • Reception and PA/Sec role

This is very much a career role, with lots of training and development for the right person, so if you’re interested then send us your CV.

#Central London#Office Staffing#Recruitment Team#Office Support
