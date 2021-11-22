Michelle Bailhe on Sequoia's Web3 Investment Strategy

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Cryptocurrency trading mobile app TabTrader announced today that it closed a USD 5.8M series A round led by BitMEX Ventures and joined Hashkey Capital, Spartan Capital, SGH Capital, SOSV, and Artesian Venture Partners. The Amsterdam-based company has more than 400,000 active users and plans to expand its 20-person team and focus on global expansion, including aggregation of decentralised crypto exchanges, starting with Solana based Serum, Raydium, and Orca.
Comments / 0