Michelle Bailhe on Sequoia's Web3 Investment Strategy

cryptonews.com
 7 days ago

In this video, Tristan Yver, host of the FTX podcast, talks...

cryptonews.com

investing.com

6 Questions for Lyn Alden Schwartzer of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy

6 Questions for Lyn Alden Schwartzer of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy. Lyn Alden began her career in engineering. After working in the automation industry as an intern, she graduated from college and started as a junior electronics engineer for an aviation simulation facility. Over the course of a decade, Lyn Alden worked her way up to become the head engineer of the facility, overseeing its project teams, contract staff and technical finances.
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

Sequoia China Partner’s New Tech Fund Raises USD500 Million

(Yicai Global) Nov. 26 -- A partner of venture capital firm Sequoia China has recently set up a new fund manager that specializes in investments in technology, software and healthcare, tech website 36Kr reported today. Its first hedge fund in the tech sector has already raised USD500 million. Cao Xi...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Lying Flat Can Be a Winning Investment Strategy Too

Sometimes, when you try too hard, you lose. But the “lie flat” approach to life, which rejects hard work in favor of doing as little as possible to get by, can even provide profits while reducing your stress. As the year draws to a close, the number crunchers are left...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Investing Strategies to Grow Your Money Like Magic

Simple index funds can be powerful growers. Companies with optionality can deliver a magical performance. When bank savings accounts are bragging about 0.4% interest rates and 10-year Treasury bonds are yielding 1.6%, it can be hard to figure out how best to grow your money. The answer for most of is simple: the stock market.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketRealist

Warren Buffett's Investing Strategy: Does He Really Buy the Dip?

Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett is among the greatest value investors of all time. Recently, the conglomerate released its 13F for the third quarter, which had some surprises. Many investors try to emulate Buffett’s investing strategy. One of the investing strategies that value investors follow is to buy the dip in quality stocks. Does Buffett buy the dips?
STOCKS
foodmanufacturing.com

Investment Strategies as We Emerge From the Pandemic

While COVID-19 and emerging variants continue to leave the world with more questions than answers, industry leaders keep working to offset the effects on businesses and their employees. Companies worldwide continue to reform their strategic approach and modify how they operate, from the lasting impacts on supply-chain, to rapid inflation rates.
MARKETS
theenergymix.com

Insurance Association Urges Federal Strategy for Climate Tech Investment

Canada must develop a clear, comprehensive federal strategy to ensure it meets its emissions and sustainability goals, and does not get left behind as the clean technology market accelerates, according to one of the world’s leading insurance industry associations. “An unprecedented transformation across all sectors of society is needed to...
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Trava to Sprint to DeFi 2.0 Era Using Bonds Integration

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. As the world’s first decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending, Trava Finance has made a strong case towards becoming a leader in DeFi 2.0. With features like a crypto lending marketplace, credit score evaluation, data analysis to reduce lending risks, NFTs and other digital assets as collateral and more, the growth of the DeFi ecosystem looks secure with projects like Trava Finance driving the helm.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Sam Bankman-Fried on FTX's Crypto Mission

CEO of FTX, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, Sam Bankman-Fried lays out the company's mission and how it brings regulatory expertise and transparency to the crypto industry. He talks with Leanna Haakons, President of Black Hawk Financial. Filmed at the NY SALT conference which took place on September 13-15, 2021.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Why your title matters, part-time CFOs, Sequoia’s new model

That might work inside mature companies, but early-stage founders who are presenting themselves to investors must be more specific. In an interview with Natasha Mascarenhas, B2B stealth startup founder Akshaya Dinesh recounted the time her team was rejected by an accelerator because they hadn’t yet picked a CEO. Full TechCrunch+...
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Ownership is Edge, Especially in Cryptos: Mark Yusko

Mark Yusko of Morgan Creek Capital Management discusses the massive returns of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the past year, and why he's still optimistic and excited about the market's potential in years to come. The segment aired on November 26, 2021.
MARKETS
newstalk941.com

Retail Strategies Service Helps Municipalities Invest In Future

When it comes to national retailers and commercial services, Cookeville Economic Development Coordinator Melinda Keifer said that story-telling plays a key role in attracting them. Keifer said that’s why a service like Retail Strategies is a huge benefit to the city, because it tells the city’s story using data-driven points.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Reuters

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala expects unchanged investment strategy in 2022

DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala (MUDEV.UL), which manages $243 billion in assets, expects no change in its investment strategy and themes in 2022, group chief executive Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak said on Monday. Areas such as renewables, technology and life sciences will continue to remain...
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Crypto Trading Aggregator TabTrader Raises USD 5.8M

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Cryptocurrency trading mobile app TabTrader announced today that it closed a USD 5.8M series A round led by BitMEX Ventures and joined Hashkey Capital, Spartan Capital, SGH Capital, SOSV, and Artesian Venture Partners. The Amsterdam-based company has more than 400,000 active users and plans to expand its 20-person team and focus on global expansion, including aggregation of decentralised crypto exchanges, starting with Solana based Serum, Raydium, and Orca.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Financial Independence w/ Jim Crider

Clay Finck of Investor's Podcast chats with Jim Crider, founder of Intentional Living FP, about the benefits of having a financial planner, how millennials differ from other clients Jim has worked with, what it really means to achieve financial independence, how to deal with information overload, and Bitcoin. The episode...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

The Ultimate Macro Framework with Raoul Pal

In this video, Robert Breedlove, host of What Is Money show, chats with Raoul Pal, co-founder, and CEO of Real Vision, as they discuss global financial history, the emergence of the exponential age, Bitcoin, the metaverse, and the future of humanity. The episode premiered on November 23, 2021.
MARKETS

