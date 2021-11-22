Michelle Bailhe on Sequoia's Web3 Investment Strategy

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. As the world’s first decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending, Trava Finance has made a strong case towards becoming a leader in DeFi 2.0. With features like a crypto lending marketplace, credit score evaluation, data analysis to reduce lending risks, NFTs and other digital assets as collateral and more, the growth of the DeFi ecosystem looks secure with projects like Trava Finance driving the helm.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO