Supply crisis spurs South Africa retailers to end Asia reliance

By Nqobile Dludla
Reuters
 7 days ago
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Spiralling shipping costs and COVID-19 supply chain disruptions are accelerating a shift by South African retailers to end their heavy reliance on Asia and move to source products locally.

More than 50% of South Africa’s clothing textiles, shoes, and leather products are imported, mostly from China, putting Africa’s leading economy and its retailers at the mercy of forces beyond their control such as Chinese power shortages.

While the government launched a programme in 2019 offering tax incentives to source goods locally, the recent spate of problems arising out of Asia has added urgency to what had been a slow shift, four top retailers in South Africa told Reuters.

“Most furniture in South Africa is currently imported, we are looking at various options to manufacture more here, particularly at the moment when shipping costs are up 400%. So it’s even more of a reason if you needed one,” TFG Chief Executive Anthony Thunström said in an interview.

TFG, which sources 72% of its clothes locally, said earlier this month it wants to locally manufacture 30 million pieces a year within four years, up from 11.5 million currently, and is adding furniture and jewellery to its growing local list.

Thunström said a lot of TFG’s jewellery is already made in South Africa, but he wants to further increase local sourcing.

The owner of British women’s wear brands Hobbs and Whistles and South Africa’s @Home homeware brand wants these products to be manufactured on a quick turnaround basis to improve lead times and be competitive against global chains such as Zara, owned by Inditex and Swedish rival H&M.

TFG said on Nov.11 it will spend a further 575 million rand ($37 million) over the next three to five years to build local manufacturing capability.

South African retailers are not alone in looking local as constraints expose the vulnerability of globe-spanning supply chains and low-cost manufacturing hubs which have led to an over-dependence on imports, particularly from Asia.

Italy’s Benetton and Hugo Boss, have already indicated they are sourcing clothes closer to home.

POWER CUT IMPACT

Norman Drieselmann, CEO of South Africa’s Retailability, which owns the Edgars department store chain, said that China’s power cuts have added a two week delay to clothing on top of four weeks due to COVID, ahead of the critical festive season.

Woolworths told Reuters it expects the power cuts will impact its orders for March next year. The retailer, which sources about 30% of its fashion, beauty and home products from China, said it is making arrangements to buy more locally.

Retailers who spoke to Reuters did not share potentially competitive information about who would be producing goods for them in South Africa or exactly where in the country.

But budget clothing and electronics retailer Pepkor did say it wants to work with existing and strategic suppliers to manufacture easy to make clothing like t-shirts and shorts and provide financial capital to buy machinery.

“We’ve now identified some vendors that we want to work with, now the next thing is to develop the further capacity for them,” Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens told Reuters.

However, South Africa will not provide all the answers.

Industry has suffered in a country itself long blighted by power shortages and prone in some sectors to labour disputes, while raw materials such as fabrics are sourced by South African suppliers from Asia.

Retailability’s Drieselmann said that while it is looking to grow its local vendor base by placing more orders from local manufacturers instead of abroad, it is also shifting sourcing from China to other existing offshore suppliers.

The company has “started to engage more actively with India as an alternative, particularly from a fabric sourcing perspective,” Drieselmann added.

($1 = 15.7250 rand)

Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Omicron: Netherlands detects 13 cases of new Covid variant from two South Africa flights

Thirteen cases of the new Covid variant omicron have been detected in the Netherlands after some 61 passengers on two flights from South Africa to Amsterdam tested positive for the virus.Authorities at Schipol airport had tested more than 600 passengers from the two flights that had arrived on Friday.The omicron variant was detected in more than a fifth of the cases, which is feared to be extremely contagious compared to other Covid-19 virus variations.While experts do not yet know much about it, the variant has been found to have 32 mutations in its spike protein.Dutch health minister Hugo de Jonge...
WORLD
Reuters

South African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov 29

COVID-19 - South Africa's Health Minister Joe Phaahla, together with a panel of scientists, will on Monday hold a media briefing on the new COVID-19 variant, which has caused alarm around the world. ECONOMIC EVENTS. - South Africa's central bank to publish October money supply data at 0600 GMT. SOUTH...
WORLD
SFGate

Wary, weary world slams doors shut, fearing omicron variant

BRUSSELS (AP) — Nations around the world sought Monday to keep the new omicron variant at bay with travel bans and further restrictions, even as it remains unclear what it means for the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan announced it would suspend entry of all foreign visitors, while new cases of the...
WORLD
Reuters

Parts of northern China tighten curbs on new COVID-19 flare-ups

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A resurgence of COVID-19 infections in northern China have forced two small cities to suspend public transport and tighten control over residents' movement, as the country has showed no willingness to go easy on local outbreaks. China reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

5 things to know about omicron, the new COVID ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) – The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
MARKETS
Reuters

India steps ups COVID-19 testing for international flyers

NEW DELHI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - India will make on-arrival COVID-19 testing mandatory for flyers from more than a dozen countries, including South Africa and Britain where the Omicron variant has been detected, the health ministry said on Monday. The decision will be effective from Dec. 1 and comes after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Ethiopia central bank lifts suspension of collateralised loans

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s central bank has lifted a suspension of lending by commercial banks to their customers using collateral such as property, the bank said on Monday. The economy has been shaken by a conflict that has lasted more than a year pitting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s national...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan, Israel bar foreigners as WHO flags global risk from Omicron

TOKYO/GENEVA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of coronavirus carries a "very high" global risk of surges, the WHO warned on Monday, as more countries reported cases, prompting border closures and reviving worries about the economic recovery from a two-year pandemic. Scientists have said it could take weeks to...
WORLD
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African medical association says Omicron variant causes 'mild disease'

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus results in mild disease, without prominent syndromes, Angelique Coetzee, the chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, told Sputnik on Saturday. The World Health Organization (WHO) identified on Friday the new South African strain as one of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

