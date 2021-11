Go big or go home has a special resonance for Zoom. Fewer users are Zooming from home, with workplaces and schools – for now – reopening. And as for going big, it's harder than Zoom might have thought. Customers with more than ten employees each numbered about 512,100 in the third quarter. That is 18% more than it had a year earlier, but a shortfall on analyst predictions that it would serve more than 516,000.

