Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba saw Tanjiro Kamado unleash a new version of his Hinokami Kagura with the newest episode! The second season of the anime has reached the climax of its retelling of the Mugen Train arc as Tanjiro and Enmu have begun their fight for the safety of the 200 passengers on the train. But the previous episode revealed that while Tanjiro could defeat the former Enmu on his own, he was not going to be enough to contend with the current Enmu that has evolved and strengthened himself by devouring tons of humans.

