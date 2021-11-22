Game Trailers: Halo Infinite first technology analytics for the campaign

Halo Infinite’s campaign drops you right into classic Bungie-era action. After the opening sequence in which Master Chief is saved by The Pilot that we’re all so aware of now, Spartan-117 grapples into the Warship Gbraackon, a Banished ship with a dock full of what can only be described as UNSC scrap. Here, we get our first look at a new feature, Scanning, and the best new Halo sandbox addition, the Grappleshot. Those of you who’ve played the Multiplayer Beta will have a good idea of its uses, but there it is limited. In the campaign, however, you can use it as much as you want, albeit with a cooldown.
Comments / 0