ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

How we met: ‘I told him my father had died and he said I’d never be alone’

By Lizzie Cernik
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIpbc_0d3kOjzl00
Wedded bliss … Jackie and Colin were married in March 1961, in Bexley, Kent.

At the end of 1958, Jackie was living with her parents in Kent and working as a filing clerk in London. Then a friend asked if she would like to write to a British soldier who was stationed in Hong Kong: “She knew a soldier out there and he wondered if any of her friends would like to write to him,” she says. “I thought it would be nice for them to get letters so far away from home.”

She began to write to Colin and they soon struck up a friendship. “Jackie and I wrote about once a week, and talked about our lives,” he says. While he was living near the Chinese border, taking part in military exercises, Jackie was helping her mother to look after her father, who had a disability, and going out with friends in London when she had the chance. “Colin comes from a big family – he’s one of 16 children. I remember him telling me all about his brothers and sisters,” says Jackie.

Shortly before Colin returned to the UK in April 1960, Jackie’s father died. “I told him in one of my letters and he wrote back, telling me I’d never walk alone. That’s the moment I knew I was going to marry him,” she says.

When Colin came home, he had two weeks leave before his next posting to the Isle of Wight. He and some army friends arranged to meet Jackie and the other women who had written to them while they were stationed abroad. “I met her under the clock at Euston,” he recalls. “I was planning to stay for a short time, then get the train up north to see my family.” She says they were “shy with each other” when they finally met: “I wore a white coat with a rose emblem on the collar so he could recognise me easily.” Colin “already knew she was pretty” because they had exchanged photographs in their letters.

Despite initial shyness, they hit it off instantly. When Colin said he was going to see his family, she invited him to her house instead. “She insisted,” he says, laughing. “So I went to stay with her family in Kent for my period of leave.”

Two weeks later, he was stationed on the Isle of Wight but came to Kent at weekends. “Before the army, I’d never been one to have girlfriends. I was more interested in sport,” says Colin. “But once we met I knew that was it – we were going to stay together.” They were engaged that July, and married in March 1961. Over the next few years they travelled between army bases in Germany and the UK, returning to stay with Jackie’s mum in Kent when they could.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkfYx_0d3kOjzl00
‘We never row – life is too short,’ says Jackie, left, with Colin in 2016, on their 55th wedding anniversary. Photograph: Courtesy of Jackie and Colin

Colin left the army in 1964 and they moved to Dorset five years later, where he found work with a forklift truck company. The couple have three children, born in 1965, 1968 and 1974. In 1976, they moved to Runcorn in Cheshire, along with Jackie’s mum. “It meant we could be close to my family in the north-west, and near cities with good colleges and job prospects for the children,” says Colin.

They now have six grandchildren and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in March this year. “We got a card from the Queen,” says Jackie. “That was so nice because Covid meant we couldn’t really celebrate.”

Colin says “tolerance, patience and kindness” is the secret to their long, happy marriage. “Jackie is very helpful to everyone – she’d do anything for anyone. She is never selfish.” They look after each other every day. “He’s had a heart attack and a triple heart bypass, he’s insulin dependent and has had a stroke, while I have problems with my eyes. We take care of one another and that’s what marriage is about,” says Jackie. “We never row – life is too short for arguments. We’re always laughing together. It’s a bit like an old pair of slippers – you want to hold on to them and never throw them away.”

  • Want to share your story? Tell us a little about yourself, your partner and how you got together by filling in the form here.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I was told to kill the most magnificent creature I had ever seen

I am not a fan of bloodsports. But, growing up in posh, rural Northumberland in the 80s, it was expected that I would be. When my father, who grew up on Tyneside, moved to the country in the 70s, he rapidly began accepting invitations to pheasant shoots, as well as to grouse moors and fishing expeditions. He enjoyed the company, the sport and the hours spent out in the wild.
SCOTLAND
Telegraph

'I discovered my mother had been lying to me my whole life'

They were tiny pocket-book diaries with jottings of Pooterish banality. Helen Naylor knew that her invalid mother Elinor had been writing them since she was a teenager – five decades of her life squeezed into little more than two inches a day. Sometimes, mother and daughter would sit on the bed together and Elinor would read aloud from what seemed a tedious catalogue of shopping, weather, doctor’s appointments and her various illnesses, which had dominated and warped both their lives. It was her mother’s favourite topic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Chinese
BBC

Assisted dying: 'I wish my wife had been allowed to end her life'

Leighanne Baird-Sangster says her wife, Gill, suffered a prolonged, painful death. She is now "a big supporter" of allowing terminally ill adults to choose to end their lives with assistance from doctors. But others say the medical profession should not assist people who want to die, and instead should provide...
HEALTH
Washington Post

My kids moved home for the pandemic. I’ll never ask them to leave.

Kristin van Ogtrop is the author of “Did I Say That Out Loud? Midlife Indignities and How to Survive Them.”. Pop quiz: On any given day, what phrase do you say the most? I wish my answer was “Isn’t life grand?” or “No thanks, you can eat the rest.”. Opinions...
KIDS
The Guardian

How we met: ‘At the end of the night he kissed me and we became a couple’

Priyanka was in her final year of a journalism course at Kingston University London when she had an idea for a new community initiative. “I was interning with the UN Association,” she says, “and one day I came across a homeless man who was reading a book to pass the time. It sparked an idea.” Soon after, she launched Spread the Word, an initiative to open mini libraries in homeless shelters. “I got press releases published in news outlets about what I was doing,” she says.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated mother, 69, wakes from month-long coma on the day her family were taking her off life support after doctors told them 'there was no chance of survival' - as son reveals they had chosen her gravestone

An unvaccinated 69-year-old mother who was in a month-long coma has woken up in a medical miracle after doctors said: 'Your mother is never going to wake up.'. Andrew Lerman and his siblings had even picked out a gravestone for their mom Bettina Lerman, 69, and were planning her funeral down to what she would wear.
RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Man who left society 40 years ago to live in woods reveals what life is like

A man has emerged out of the woods to show people what living outdoors is like. In a report from BBC, Ken Smith, who is also known as The Hermit of Treig by some people, has spent almost 40 years dwelling in a hand-made log cabin in the Scottish Highlands without proper running water or electricity. He is also a two-hour walk away from the nearest road.
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘It’s put me right off’: Woman complains as in-laws reveal they’re charging for family Christmas dinner

A woman has taken to Mumsnet after discovering that her in-laws are planning to charge her for having Christmas dinner at their home.Writing on the popular forum, she explained that her family always gets together for Christmas but that this is the first time any relative has asked for payment for the meal.“I'll try to keep this short but it's niggling me and I'd love some impartial opinions,” the post began. “[Brother-in-law/sister-in-law] hosting Xmas Dinner this year. I've hosted before. Basically, they are charging us per family for dinner.“I've never charged them before but apparently because they've got a lot...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

Deployed Dad Sneaks Into Sleeping Son’s Room For the Best Wake-Up Call Ever.

We can’t underscore enough how grateful we are for the sacrifice our service personnel make for our freedom every day. Wife and mother Meek Watts sees that sacrifice every day because her husband has been deployed “for a while.” When he managed to get some time off and came home for a visit, they didn’t tell their son he was coming so that they could give him the surprise of his life!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

65K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy