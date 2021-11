Samsung offers dozens of smartphone models every year. In 2022, the budget and mid-range devices of the Galaxy A series will be named Ax3. Think cheap Galaxy A13, a little more expensive Galaxy A33 and medium range Galaxy A53. Samsung Galaxy A73 will be one of the most popular A-class models. This mobile phone is expected in the second quarter of 2022. This time it is likely that there will be only a 5G model. Only the 4G model of the current Galaxy A72 is available.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO