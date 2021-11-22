At long last, lying viper Alex Jones is held to account

(New Haven, CT) — Alex Jones is being found guilty in all Sandy Hook defamation suits. A judge in Connecticut ruled that because Jones refused to turn over documents ordered by the courts, he was guilty by default. For years, the far-right broadcaster maintained the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012 was a government-led plot to confiscate firearms and that the families were ‘actors’ in on the scheme. The ruling is in conjunction with three previous rulings in Texas. Juries in both states will decide how much Jones owes the families in damages at trials next year. Twenty-six people, including 20 school children, died in the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
Comments / 0