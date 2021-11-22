ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At long last, lying viper Alex Jones is held to account

In our dispiriting time of widespread, never-ending, and hyper-charged disinformation and conspiracy theorizing — which has driven millions of Americans to reject the life-saving COVID vaccine or accept...

KEYT

Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ case

A Connecticut judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The parents of several children sued Jones over his claims that the massacre was a hoax. Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step Monday of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies failing to turn over documents to the parents’ lawyers. She said a jury will decide how much in damages he will have to pay. Jones’ lawyers have denied violating rules on turning over documents.
Fatherly

Justice is Served: Sandy Hook Parents Win Big Against Alex Jones

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones built his reputation, and his fortune by spreading conspiracy theories about everything from the moon landing to the efficacy of his own brand of “brain pills,” to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, perhaps the most abhorrent theory he’s propagated with his Infowars network will have real legal and financial consequences.
State
Connecticut State
wearebreakingnews.com

Alex Jones Loses Lawsuit In Newtown Massacre Case

A Connecticut judge found Infowars web host Alex Jones guilty of non-compliance Monday in a defamation lawsuit brought by the parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre after he testified that it was tried. of a farce. The judge’s ruling, who referenced the conspiracy theorist promoter’s...
KABC

Alex Jones Found Guilty In All Sandy Hook Defamation Suits

(New Haven, CT) — Alex Jones is being found guilty in all Sandy Hook defamation suits. A judge in Connecticut ruled that because Jones refused to turn over documents ordered by the courts, he was guilty by default. For years, the far-right broadcaster maintained the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012 was a government-led plot to confiscate firearms and that the families were ‘actors’ in on the scheme. The ruling is in conjunction with three previous rulings in Texas. Juries in both states will decide how much Jones owes the families in damages at trials next year. Twenty-six people, including 20 school children, died in the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
HuffingtonPost

QAnon Believers Rattled After Kyle Rittenhouse Calls Extremist Lawyer Lin Wood 'Insane'

QAnon followers were taken aback this week when acquitted gunman Kyle Rittenhouse slammed extremist lawyer and longtime QAnon acolyte Lin Wood as “insane.”. As Rittenhouse and Wood faced off against each other, QAnon backers were speaking out in support of the lawyer — or the gunman — indicating a possible fracture in the far-right conspiracy movement.
Person
Alex Jones
HuffingtonPost

Michael Flynn Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With Bonkers New COVID-19 Theory

Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and pardoned felon, Michael Flynn, has offered up his latest batch of conspiracy nonsense, this time suggesting that the COVID-19 pandemic was orchestrated by unnamed “global elites” who could be preparing to unleash a new virus on humanity. “Their little plan with COVID didn’t...
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
uticaphoenix.net

Kyle Rittenhouse Rips Lawyers as They Feud Over His $2M

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty Images. Kyle Rittenhouse’s high-profile murder trial came to an end Friday with an acquittal, but the legal fight over the fate of his $2 million bail money is just beginning. Immediately after the jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, ruled Rittenhouse not guilty, his defense team...
Rolling Stone

Michael Flynn and the Christian Right’s Plan to Turn America Into a Theocracy

This past weekend, infamous FBI fibber Michael Flynn stood on a stage at Cornerstone Church in San Antonio and spoke his truth: “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.” Christian nationalist mic drop. He’d finally said the quiet part out loud. Which, to be fair, was maybe not even the craziest thing that happened at Cornerstone last weekend as it hosted podcast host Clay Clark’s “Reawaken America Tour” — a shitshow so very spectacular that Cornerstone, the church of famed...
cityxtramagazine.com

Alex Jones Says He'll Likely Plead The 5th During Capitol Riot Testimony -- Because He Fears Being Caught Lying

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said on Tuesday that he'll likely invoke his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination when he goes to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots. As reported by Politico's Kyle Cheney, Jones claimed that he would probably plead the Fifth because he...
