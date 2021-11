The Sandbox metaverse is finally launching its Alpha P2E initiative after a period of development that lasted four years. The Sandbox (SAND) is allowing users to partake in a part of its multiverse through Alpha, a play-to-earn (P2E) event scheduled to last several weeks. Furthermore, according to reports, The Sandbox metaverse Alpha event will kick off on November 29th – after four years in development. The Sandbox Alpha Pass is an NFT ticket that grants its holder complete access to the event. The platform first made the announcement on Twitter saying:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO