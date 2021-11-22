ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

By Kerry Ward
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces plus...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatelaine.com

Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2021

We’re wrapping up the last eclipse of this cycle in the last month of the year and it seems like an unimaginable feat that we’re ushering in 2022. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will transpire on Dec. 3 and 4, but it isn’t visible in most places except for Antarctica. This is the last installment of this cycle of eclipses on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis, which started in the spring of 2020. A potent beginning is underway.
LIFESTYLE
Florida Weekly

HOROSCOPES

SCORPIO (October 23 to November 21) It’s been a hectic time for you, and you might want to take a break to restore both body and soul. You’ll then be set to face new challenges later this month. SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21) It’s a good idea to take...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

This Zodiac Sign Is the Most Competitive, According to Data

Whether you're playing football with your friends or participating in an intense trivia night, you might be someone who's always in it to win it. There are also times where a little competition can be good for you. Some people thrive on competition, which helps them perform better both in the workplace and in their personal lives. But while everyone behaves differently in a contest, some competitors are much more ruthless than others. Research conducted by RunRepeat—a review and ranking site that helps athletes find the best shoes—shows that one zodiac sign is very focused on winning and has a higher chance of taking home that big prize, astrologically speaking.
LIFESTYLE
Allure

The Best Haircut for You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If you're in the mood for a new chop, but don't know where to head, you could always let fate decide. Or, more specifically, your zodiac sign. The planets and stars aligned in perfect harmony to determine your defining characteristics (passionate Aries, curious Geminis, trustworthy Taureans), so it's worth entrusting the same powers-that-be with your next important decision: Landing on the perfect haircut for the season ahead. To be fair, our haircuts are a reflection of our personalities and an extension of our style, so we'd be up for knowing what our horoscopes have in mind for us.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Weekly Tarot Card Reading#Celtic
ohmymag.co.uk

These zodiac signs together make a power couple

You might not be the best judge of who is best for you unless you are a relationship therapist. Different personalities attract different people, and some of them are simply the perfect partners for each other. Primarily because their marriage exudes power and love. With determination, wit, ambition, and love, the ideal power couple overcomes all odds.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
POPSUGAR

If You're One of These 3 Zodiac Signs, Brace For the Nov. 4 New Moon

If you thought you could scoot through the last two months of 2021 unscathed, be warned: you're not out of the woods yet. The universe has more surprises up its sleeve for everyone in the coming weeks. More specifically, the Nov. 4 new moon in Scorpio, arriving at 5:14 p.m. ET, will likely bring some level of transformation, on many levels, to each zodiac sign. On the same day, the sun will move opposite Uranus, the planet associated with unexpected shakeups and changes, as well as rebellion and extremes. Emotionally speaking, the new moon will affect each sign a little differently, of course, but three zodiac signs may feel its wrath more than the rest. The bottom line? You might want to brace yourself for some pretty major life changes you didn't see coming.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Sagittarius: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Your sign is a fire sign that’s associated with travel and adventure. No wonder because your ruling planet is expansive Jupiter. You thrive in wide open spaces, in the face of new and interesting ideas, or when you get to travel and experience different ways of living. Trouble only comes up when you feel bored or trapped. You’re a visionary but that can feel like a burden when you’re stuck in mundane routines or a life lacking adventure. If your enthusiasm for life goes quiet, it gets you down and makes you want to hide.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tarot
Refinery29

Your Weekly Horoscope: November 21st to 27th, 2021

It’s the last full week of November and the end of Scorpio season, but not the end of Scorpio’s influence, what with Mars still making his mark under Scorpio’s stars. Still, the universe is wise and our Sun’s ingress in Sagittarius is a welcome relief following an especially potent lunar eclipse on the Taurus/Scorpio axis. Even the stars need a break from time to time, to recover and to reflect. The days leading up to the quarter moon in Virgo on the 27th are just that. An opposition between the Sun in Sagittarius and the North Node in Gemini on the 23rd encourages us to leave space for what we don’t yet know, to live in the story before we decide how it ends. Mercury in Sagittarius follows the impulse with an opposition to the North Node on the 25th, asking: “Are you sure? Is that true? Could there be another truth?” — before we put our feet in our mouths. Saturn in Aquarius sextiles Chiron in Aries on the 26th, supporting our efforts to circumnavigate the paths formed by old wounds, to stop what has harmed us from hemming us in. By the 28th, the Sun’s conjunction to Mercury should feel like an alignment, a light that clarifies our intentions, that helps us mean what we say and say what we mean — even if it hurts.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

December Is Going To Be Such An Important Month For These Zodiac Signs

As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

The November Lunar Eclipse Is About to Flip Life Upside Down For These 4 Zodiac Signs

If you thought this month's new moon put you in a silly, goofy mood, the November 2021 lunar eclipse and full moon in Taurus said, "Hold my beer." Astronomically speaking, this lunar event is exciting; the Nov. 19 partial lunar eclipse, peaking at 4:03 a.m. ET, will be the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century, as well as the longest partial lunar eclipse we've witnessed in more than 500 years. Love that for the moon. For us watching at home? Not so much. Sure, it'll be a pretty, blood-red moon to take grainy pictures of, but the Nov. 19 lunar eclipse and full moon's astrology might not seem as pretty. If you're one of the fixed zodiac signs, you may find that the emotional meaning of the November 2021 lunar eclipse and full moon hits you really hard, largely because you're usually more resistant to change. This isn't a reason to freak out. Rather, it's a reason to prepare and practice self-care.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

What Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign? The Answer Might Surprise You

When it comes to zodiac signs, chances are that a few signs show up more than others within your friend group. Sure, you can chalk this up to being attracted to similar traits specific to your zodiac sign, but there is a deeper, more data-driven explanation as to why some zodiac signs may be more common, while others seem relatively rare. In fact, based on a few key measures, we can pretty safely estimate that the rarest zodiac sign is the ambitious, practical, and self-disciplined Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
dailytitan.com

How to relieve stress based on you astrological sign

Life can be very stressful at times, and there are many ways to relieve stress to the point that it is hard to choose what is right for you. Luckily, there are different ways to de-stress specific to each zodiac sign, which are specially aligned with personality and needs. Aries...
ASTRONOMY
Cosmopolitan

December 2021 horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for December 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hierophant, King of Wands, Six of Cups) Faith, adventure, and nostalgia. These are the three magic ingredients of your month ahead, Aries, and this feels very apt for December. The Hierophant asks you to draw closer to structures and organisations you believe in and want to uphold - be that religion, family, community or social causes.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Likely To Watch You

Netflix’s You is all anyone can talk about at the moment, and for so many good reasons. Though the thriller centers around crime, there’s also a great deal of lust, love, and longing. I’ll be the first to admit that many of the actions Joe and Love take part in are very bad, but you can’t deny how oddly easy it is to relate to these flawed characters sometimes. Of course, the strong emotions portrayed in the series speak to some people, particularly specific zodiac signs, more than others. Virgos would likely pick apart the way Joe and Love attempt to clean up the messes they make, while Sagittarians would likely get bored of the show before it got to the good parts. The two zodiac signs most likely to watch You, however, are Libras and Scorpios — but for very different reasons.
TV & VIDEOS
rwuhawksherald.com

Who’s your astrological soulmate?

Those that believe in astrology usually utilize their horoscopes to bring insight into a job, mentality and more often than not, a relationship. However, horoscopes and birth charts can be difficult for beginners to understand. So, if you are looking for love, here are my favorite zodiac pairings. First, you...
ASTRONOMY
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: Relationships sparkle and simmer starting Saturday

This week, we see the new moon in Scorpio and Mercury entering Scorpio. Thursday, Nov. 4: A walking contradiction it is to say "today we see the new moon in Scorpio," because the new moon is never visible. It’s when the sun shines no light on the moon. That means it’s a suitable time to plan accomplishments for the full lunar month ahead. It was Nov. 4, 2008, that Barak Obama became the 44th president of the United States of America.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Are Your Friends Compatible With Your Zodiac Sign? Find Out!

Though most friendships aren't always predetermined by zodiac compatibility, there is a likeliness that you could be drawn to a similar sign based off of personality traits and personal values. After all, if you're a Scorpio with a ton of Pisces friends, is it a mere coincidence, or is it already written in the stars? If it's the latter, it's easy to see why if you take a peek at each sign's friendship profile, and compare it to your own.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy