Michigan State

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes name players of game from rout of Michigan State

By Spencer Holbrook
 7 days ago
Zach Harrison and the entire defensive line were awarded Defensive Players of the Game. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Buckeyes name players of game from rout of Michigan State

Ohio State wasted no time dominating Michigan State. The Buckeyes scored on each of their first seven possessions. The Spartans, well, did not.

In a crucial top-10 battle, Ohio State proved it clearly deserves to be among the nation’s elite teams. And after the win, the program named its players of the game.

On offense, quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Chris Olave split the Offensive Player of the Game honors. Stroud threw for 432 yards and six touchdowns, while Olave caught seven passes for 140 yards and two scores.

On defense, the entire defensive line won Defensive Players of the Game. The unit had 12 hurries, four quarterback knockdowns, six tackles for loss, five tipped passes and 2.5 sacks. And Demario McCall was the recipient of the weekly honor on special teams.

The Buckeyes dominated Michigan State for the entire game Saturday, and they handed out honors for the effort.

Buckeyes slide up in latest AP Poll

AP poll voters have taken notice of Ohio State’s massive win over Michigan State. They moved the Buckeyes up in the poll following their win over the Spartans and after Oregon’s loss to Utah late Saturday night.

Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the latest poll as Georgia is once again the unanimous top-ranked team in America. The Bulldogs are followed by the Buckeyes, Alabama, Cincinnati and Notre Dame to round out the top five.

The AP poll does not have any influence on the College Football Playoff rankings, but the Buckeyes are likely to move up in their playoff positioning following the convincing win over the Spartans.

Week 13 AP Top 5 (Nov. 21)

  1. Georgia (62 first-place votes)
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Notre Dame

Ohio State opens as favorite in road rivalry game

Ohio State didn’t waste any time turning its attention to its rival Saturday.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day even mentioned he was thinking ahead to Michigan while on the sideline in the second half of the blowout win over Michigan State.

With everything else this season behind them, the Buckeyes can devote their full attention to the Wolverines for the 117th time in program history.

Ohio State will travel to Ann Arbor for The Game as a 6.5-point favorite, according to the VegasInsider consensus. The total is set at 66 points.

It’s the lowest spread of the season for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes are 7-4 against the number this season. Michigan is 9-2 against the spread.

Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems

Lettermen Row Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems: The Whatever It Takes Pregame Show is back!

The Lettermen Row crew will be live from Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin’s Bridge Park on Tuesday night for a full preview of the Buckeyes winner-take-all, Big Ten rivalry clash at Michigan.

The next edition of the show will be Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m., and there will be plenty of Ohio State guests on hand to break down the pursuit of a win in The Game. Come out to see Cardale Jones, Zach Boren, Bobby Carpenter and other former Buckeyes greats give their insight about the upcoming game with the Wolverines and give predictions about the matchup.

Get set with the panel of former Buckeyes with analysis, stories, delicious food from Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin and some cold Coors Light. Don’t miss the next show Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Lettermen Row Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems: The Whatever It Takes Pregame Show is proudly sponsored by Coors Light and Byers Auto!

