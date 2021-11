It’s easy to see that the students of UC Berkeley strive to be sustainable while walking around campus: The various sustainability clubs tabling on Sproul Plaza and the conscientious students sorting their waste make this obvious. At the same time, what may not be apparent to the eye is an institutional backing of sustainable practices that happens behind the scenes. To understand the many ways in which sustainability is supported by the university, here are various resources and reports created by UC Berkeley and outside organizations that provide a more holistic view of sustainability here on campus.

