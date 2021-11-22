ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Mango Power Union portable battery costs $2,799 and it's the world’s first built-in dual PV Inverter

By Roland Udvarlaki
pocketnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Mango Power – the company behind the new and innovative Mango Power Union – has opened the distribution and consumer sales on Indiegogo for the new innovative portable product. The home-and-portable hybrid battery has a capacity of 4.35 kW, and 19 outputs ports that promise fast charging through the roof...

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Inventor Builds an All-Electric Monowheel, Could be the World’s First Homemade Version

Technically speaking, a monowheel refers to a one-wheeled single-track vehicle that functions similar to a unicycle, but instead of sitting above the wheel, the rider sits either within the wheel or next to it. Most of the modern versions built in the 20th century are motorized, but inventor Sam Barker may have built one of the first electric models from scratch using a variety of parts, including some that can be picked up from a junkyard. Read more for a video and additional information.
CARS
scitechdaily.com

Lithium-Ion Batteries Have Plunged in Cost by 97% – Here’s the Reasons Behind the Rapid Cost Decline

A new study finds that investments in R&D on materials and chemistry were key, while economies of scale contributed somewhat less. Lithium-ion batteries, those marvels of lightweight power that have made possible today’s age of handheld electronics and electric vehicles, have plunged in cost since their introduction three decades ago at a rate similar to the drop in solar panel prices, as documented by a study published last March. But what brought about such an astonishing cost decline, of about 97 percent?
INDUSTRY
Popular Mechanics

DeWalt’s Powerstack Is The Best Cordless Power Tool Battery We’ve Used

Much of the benefit of battery-powered tools comes down to how much more portable and nimble they are than their corded brethren. But that can often come at the cost of power, so the power-to-weight (PTW) ratio is a handy gauge of how much oomph they pack into their smaller frames. Tools with a higher PTW are more productive, and—in the construction trades—that can translate to more income because you may get more done in a day’s work. A favorable PTW ratio is also a limb-saver if you’re holding a power tool over your head or working with it at the end of a fully extended arm for any period of time. A tool that’s less tiring to use is one that’s safer. But it’s also a big deal if you’re just a homeowner working on your own place. It can help you achieve more satisfaction from the job and stay safer, and it may even improve your workmanship.
ELECTRONICS
Truth About Cars

Best Power Inverters for Your Car: Plugging Away

To address the demand for electrons, carmakers have been busy stuffing their machines with USB ports and 120V “household” outlets. Not every car gets it right, with some offering up only a single USB port to placate the yowling masses or placing the outlet in a wholly inconvenient location. Or,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Power#Solar Energy#Solar Inverter#Indiegogo#The Mango Power Union#The Power Move#Power Home#Home And Portable#The Power Union
CleanTechnica

That’s Not A Big Battery, This Is A Big Battery

After surviving fire issues, Australia’s newest biggest battery, the Victorian Big Battery (VBB) near Geelong, has discharged at its full 300MW capacity for the first time. VB is short for Victoria Bitter — a popular beer. Now we have VBB!. “The milestone also means that the VBB will be fully...
AUSTRALIA
electrek.co

Jackery’s Explorer 240 is the perfect entry-level portable power station for $159 + more [BF Deal]

Whether you’re on the go for business or leisure, or camping in the woods, mountains, or your own backyard, a dependable and versatile power station is a must. Available from Nov. 25th-29th at a price of just $159.99, the Explorer 240 from Jackery is a light, compact, and multi-functional power station that offers entry-level portable power or additional energy storage for seasoned travelers. Head below for more on the Explorer 240, and some of other favorite deals from Jackery’s Black Friday sale.
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

New World Record: Almost 30% Efficiency for Next-Generation Tandem Solar Cells

Three HZB teams led by Prof. Christiane Becker, Prof. Bernd Stannowski and Prof. Steve Albrecht have jointly managed to increase the efficiency of perovskite silicon tandem solar cells fabricated completely at HZB to a new record value of 29.80 %. The value has now been officially certified and is documented in the NREL-charts. This brings the 30 percent mark within reach.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Solar Power
gizmochina.com

Mango Power Union portable home inverter with 4.35kW capacity coming soon via Indiegogo

Power disruptions are now becoming more frequent in the developed world too. Due to perennial extreme weather events, a power outage has become a concerning issue, and people started looking for alternatives to address the issues. Several companies are coming up with the idea of portable home inverters to address the issue without burning a hole in the pockets. Innovative electronics solutions company, Mango is soon coming with a 4.35KW Mango Power Union portable home inverter and the campaign will be live via Indiegogo.
ELECTRONICS
pv-magazine.com

VSUN tests flow battery technology with standalone PV-powered EV charger

VSUN Energy, the renewable energy generation and storage subsidiary of Perth-based miner Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL), has completed the first phase of a trial of vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) technology that it said could deliver a truly green charging network for electric vehicles (EVs). The trial, based at the...
ECONOMY
Gadget Flow

Mango Power Union detachable and portable home power station gives you off-grid power

Take your power into your own hands with the Mango Power Union detachable and portable home power station. Welcoming you to the future of energy security, this gadget keeps off-grid power right in your home. A 2-in-1 detachable home power station, it has a 6,900 Wh capacity battery with 4,350 W output. Thanks to this, it runs like a dream even while powering your most important appliances during an emergency. In fact, it can tackle surges up to 6,600 W from power tools, refrigerators, air conditioners, and other home appliances. Furthermore, the Mango Power Union detects power outages when the grid goes down and automatically repowers your home. Taking battery efficiency to a whole new level at 95%, it has 7,000 full charge cycles, providing a decade of home power. Meanwhile, take its 2,300 Wh / 2,350 W detachable with you outside or on the road for reliable power anywhere.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Stryten Energy Expands Lithium Battery Capabilities With Acquisition Of The Assets Of Galvion’s Vehicle Power Division

Galvion’s advanced lithium-ion battery technology strengthens Stryten’s Military and Government energy storage portfolio. Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, announced it has acquired the assets of Galvion Vehicle Power, a division of Galvion Inc., a developer of advanced protective equipment, power management and data solutions for military and tactical clients worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

World’s first remote tattoo: This woman gets the world’s first real-time remote tattoo powered by 5G-powered robotic arm needles

The 5G revolution is here. Unlike the existing 4G wireless technology, 5G is significantly faster with speed as high 20 Gigabits-per-second (Gbps) peak data rates and more than 100 Megabits-per-second (Mbps) average data rates. At this blazingly fast speed, 5G now paves way for new use cases including automated factories, automated vehicles, medicine, metaverse, smart cities, among others.
ELECTRONICS
lngindustry.com

First dual-fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTC to start trading

The vessel, to be named Auto Advance, is the first in a series of three new-build pure car and truck carriers (PCTC) – measuring 169 m by 28 m and with capacity for 3600 vehicles on 10 cargo decks – that are being delivered from China’s Jiangnan Shipyard. The remaining two sister vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2022.
ECONOMY
Observer

World’s First (and Smallest) Manned Flying Car Is Safe, Says Regulator

In August 2020, Tokyo-based flying car startup SkyDrive successfully flew a prototype eVTOL vehicle called SD-03 with a pilot on board at a test site in the Japanese city of Toyota, marking the world’s first manned flight in a flying car designed for urban use. The one-seater electric aircraft, powered by a battery and four pairs of propellers, flew to six feet above the ground and hovered in a netted test area for about five minutes.
CARS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Wind power becoming too cheap to support itself

Major efforts to bring down the cost of generating wind power should be restrained, the head of a turbine-making major has warned, citing the industry's limited ability to continue investing in new technologies and enterprises. The cost of wind power has recently dropped to levels that allow a challenge to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy