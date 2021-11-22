ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Help keep marbled crayfish from spreading

By PAUL HETZLER Cornell Cooperative Extension
Press-Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometime in the 1990s, a mutant crayfish able to conquer and degrade aquatic systems emerged as a result of secret German experiments gone awry. The marmorkreb, a.k.a. marbled crayfish (Procambarus virginalis), is a destructive new species that first appeared in aquariums in Germany. However, it’s more likely the result...

adirondackalmanack.com

The Mutant (crayfish) Have Landed

Sometime in the 1990s, a mutant crayfish able to conquer and degrade aquatic systems emerged as a result of secret German experiments gone awry. The marmorkreb, a.k.a. marbled crayfish (Procambarus virginalis), is a destructive new species that first appeared aquariums in Germany. However, it’s more likely the result of too much inbreeding in captivity, rather than some mad-scientist scheme, that led to their mutation. They are now here, and your help scouting for them is invaluable.
ANIMALS
