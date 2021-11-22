ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Trumpet soloist John Wallace to be awarded the Queen’s Medal for Music

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PpywR_0d3kLB4Y00

Renowned trumpet soloist John Wallace is to receive the Queen’s Medal for Music

The Queen, who is only carrying out light duties after being ordered by doctors to rest more than a month ago, approved the award for the Scottish musician.

Composer and educator Wallace, who will be officially presented with the medal at a later date, is the 17th recipient, following celebrated organist Thomas Trotter in 2020.

“I work with many teams of inspiring musicians across every genre of music and aspect of music education in Scotland ” he added.

TODO: define component type factbox

Wallace started playing the trumpet when he was seven and at 16 toured Europe with the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

His professional career spans more than five decades, playing with the Philharmonia Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic and the London Symphony Orchestra.

He also founded the Wallace Collection, a brass ensemble based in St Andrews, and convenes the Music Education Partnership Group, which worked to secure free instrumental tuition in Scottish state schools.

The Queen’s Medal for Music was established in 2005 at the suggestion of former Master of The Queen’s Music, the late Sir Peter Maxwell Davies.

It is awarded annually to an outstanding individual or group of musicians who have had a major influence on the musical life of the nation.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Two men arrested after disappearance of mother of two

Two men have been arrested after the “suspicious” disappearance of a mother of two, Kent Police said. Officers are treating Alexandra Morgan’s disappearance as a potential murder inquiry. Ms Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst Kent, was last seen at a petrol station close to nearby Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday November...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Stephen Curry breaks own record as Golden State Warriors win again

Stephen Curry was given a standing ovation in Los Angeles after inspiring the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors to victory over the Clippers. Curry scored 33 points as the Warriors eased to their seventh straight victory by winning 105-90 on the road in Staples Center. The two-time NBA MVP made seven...
NBA
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne wows in glittering dress and unexpected jewel

Princess Anne put in a glamorous appearance at the Team GB ball on Thursday evening, celebrating British athletes' success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 71-year-old royal, who is President of the British Olympic Association, presented the 'Olympian's Olympian' award to acclaimed diver Tom Daley. Princess Anne dressed to impress for the occasion, donning a blue gown with sequin detailing and a pleated skirt that shimmered under the lights as she took to the stage to give a speech.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Soloist#Youth Orchestra#Trumpet#Scottish#Todo#The Royal Philharmonic#The Wallace Collection
DoYouRemember?

Johannes And Sam Von Trapp Have A Problem With ‘The Sound Of Music’

Sam von Trapp—the grandson of Maria—and Johannes Von Trapp—the 10th and youngest child—voice their thoughts and issues with The Sound of Music. Johannes remembers being brought up in a quiet and strict home, but everything changed almost overnight when the 1959 Broadway production of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music hit the stage.
MOVIES
Variety

Christine Baranski Hails Stephen Sondheim as a Giant of Musical Theater: ‘We All Feel Like Orphans’

For Christine Baranski and a generation of musical theater stars, Stephen Sondheim, the legendary Broadway composer who died on Friday at 91, was nothing less than a father figure, a musical giant and an inspiration. “Even though he was 91 we are blindsided by the loss. We all feel like orphans,”  Baranski told Variety as she paid tribute to the creative force behind such landmark theater productions as “West Side Story,” “Company,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Follies,” “A Little Night Music,” “Sunday in the Park With George,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Into the Woods” and “Assassins.” Baranski got to know Sondheim well during the...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Queen’s Brian May Slams Brit Awards for Scrapping Gendered Categories

Queen guitarist Brian May excoriated the Brit Awards for its decision to scrap gendered categories, describing the “frightening” move as “a decision that has been made without enough thought.”. Earlier this week, the Brits scrapped four awards — male solo artist, female solo artist, international male solo artist and international...
MUSIC
Upworthy

This Māori group's kapa haka performance of Bohemian Rhapsody will make your day.

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody has been covered dozens of different ways. But you've never seen it performed like this. As one of the most iconic songs in rock music, Bohemian Rhapsody is recognizable no matter how it's done. As children, my brother and I used to belt out Galileos and Figaros in the backseat of our parents' Volkswagon whenever the song came on (yes, just like in Wayne's World). While other kids learned about Beelzebub in Sunday School, I learned about him from Queen's perfect harmonies. If there were an anthem from my classic rock-filled childhood, it would be Bohemian Rhapsody.
MUSIC
classical-scene.com

Paradise With Trumpets

The one new and one familiar piece that the BSO is offering this week have tenuous connections. German composer Jörg Widmann’s Towards Paradise (Labyrinth VI), a BSO co-commission that’s getting its American premiere, is in effect a trumpet concerto written for Håkan Hardenberger. An early version of the familiar Mahler Symphony No. 1, which Andris Nelsons and the BSO played as recently as 2017, had as its second movement a trumpet serenade which the composer eventually deleted. That early version also had, as a title for its final movement, “Dall’Inferno al Paradiso.” At Symphony Hall on Thursday, Hardenberger and Nelsons took us pretty close to Paradise, and then the orchestra topped that with a surprise at the end.
MUSIC
Reuters

K-pop's BTS snags top prize at American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - K-Pop band BTS was the big winner at the American Music Awards on Sunday just four years after making their first appearance on the fan-voted show. The seven member band from South Korea beat veteran Taylor Swift, rapper Drake, pop singer Ariana Grande, teen...
WORLD
editorials24.com

JoJo Siwa’s Black Dress at the American Music Awards 2021

Ahead of the Dancing With the Stars season finale on Monday, JoJo Siwa took a break from rehearsals to stop by the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Wearing a classic black off-the-shoulder gown with a ruffled skirt — a departure from her usual signature bow and colorful outfits — the dancer revealed the occasion was her first glam moment ever, aside from her looks on DWTS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ

American Music Awards 2021: Who’s hosting and what to expect

The American Music Awards will be presented Sunday. The show will be a star-studded night filled with top artists and performances, with Cardi B at the helm as the host. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are opening the show, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Coldplay and BTS will take the stage to perform “My Universe,” along with performances by Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Diplo, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, New Edition with New Kids on the Block and many more.
MUSIC
editorials24.com

All of Cardi B’s Outfits at the 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B must’ve brought her own personal wardrobe rack to Microsoft Theater on Sunday, ’cause she executed a dizzying array of outfit changes for her American Music Awards hosting gig. After causing quite the stir on the red carpet in a black Schiaparelli gown and gold face mask, the “I Like It” rapper swapped looks several more times while popping on and off stage during the show, wearing everything from a floor-length feathered headdress to a luxe purple velvet dress. Oh, and let’s not forget the stunning chartreuse gown she rocked while receiving the favorite hip-hop song award!
MUSIC
The Independent

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act review – BBC documentary shows frontman’s bravery amid the Aids epidemic

“Darling, when I can’t sing anymore then I’ll die, I’ll drop dead,” Freddie Mercury told Brian May’s wife, actor Anita Dobson.The Queen frontman was true to his word. “When he’d sung all he could sing, he withdrew, and he got ready to die,” Dobson says in the BBC’s new documentary, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act. Almost 30 years ago to the day, Mercury died from complications of Aids, having refused further medication. He retired to his home in Kensington, where he lived the rest of his days surrounded by close friends. The BBC’s programme is a moving and lovingly composed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

Broadway icon, musical theater master Stephen Sondheim dies at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the 20th century with his intelligent, intricately rhymed lyrics, his use of evocative melodies and his willingness to tackle unusual subjects, has died. He was 91. Sondheim’s death was announced by Rick Miramontez, president of DKC/O&M. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy