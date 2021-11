Cavaliers forward Kevin Love was able to return to the floor Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets after missing eight games after a positive COVID-19 test. Love logged 21 minutes in his return, scoring 11 points to go with nine rebounds. After the game, he detailed the struggle he had with COVID-19, which sapped him of his stamina and led to a few tough days of isolation at home.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO