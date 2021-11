Just over four centuries ago, 102 men, women and children set sail on the Mayflower, a Virginia Company merchant ship from England bound for the New World. While the passengers had no idea what their journey would entail, they left their homes behind to seek a new life on the other side of the ocean. Their reasons for doing so were varied. Some were simply seeking a new life. Some sought the freedom to practice their own religion rather than conform to the Church of England. These Separatists later became known as Pilgrims.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO