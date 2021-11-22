ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Forecast

fox5ny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Mike Woods says we have falling temperatures...

www.fox5ny.com

NBC Chicago

Chicago Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Breezy Conditions Expected Ahead of Clipper System

The Chicago area will see sunny skies and breezy conditions on Sunday, but a quick clipper system is going to bring precipitation to the area to start the new work week. Before that arrives, clear skies are expected Sunday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine, with temps rising to the mid-to-upper 30s, but breezy conditions at times will help knock wind chills slightly lower as the day progresses.
CHICAGO, IL
#Thanksgiving
Fox News

National weather forecast for November 29

ENVIRONMENT
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to temperatures right around the freezing mark and even a dusting on the roads for places north. Light scattered snow showers will continue through the early morning then taper off during the day. At the most a half of an inch could accumulate. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance of snow showers will be overnight tonight as a weak shortwave moves across the region. Little to no accumulation is to be expected. Just watch out for icy spots as temperatures will be around the freezing mark again. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We warm up each day this week with highs back to normal Wednesday. We make it to the 50’s Thursday with a few rain showers. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By the weekend there’s a small chance for rain showers Saturday but it’ll be seasonable with a little sunshine if you need to hang your Christmas decorations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox5atlanta.com

Monday morning weather forecast

Monday is the coldest day of the week with the morning being chilly and breezy. We've got a big warming trend this week and will rise into the 70s by Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Unusually Warm Week Without Snow Is In Store

DENVER (CBS4) – We’ll wrap up the month of November and start December this week but it will feel more like late September or early October. Temperatures will run as much as 20-25 degrees above normal for this time of year starting today. There will be one exception and that is on Tuesday as some slightly cooler air will move into the state, but it will still be above normal, despite the cool down. The next potential storm system will move into the area sometime over the upcoming weekend with a big cool down and the chance for a little bit...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries Possible

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold start to the work week. Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 30s and flurries possible. There’s a chance for light snow early, especially north of the city where a light dusting is possible. Sunshine returns Tuesday with milder temperatures. Then, a gradual warm up through the middle of the week. By Thursday, highs reach the middle 50s.
CHICAGO, IL

