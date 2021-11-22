TUI sees above-average booking growth in summer 2022

Almost everyone planning to send gifts abroad this Christmas is in the dark about the new rules for sending parcels from the UK to the European Union, a new survey suggests.Since the UK left the EU in January this year, new customs rules have been imposed on goods and gifts as the EU now treats post from the UK like that from any other non-EU country.Parcels with a value of more than £39 would be liable for fees. Gifts under that amount remain free of any charges.This rule does not apply to the sending of goods and gifts from Northern...

