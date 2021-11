If Far Cry New Dawn didn't exist, Far Cry 6 would be the worst Far Cry game to date. If you've played the latest installment in the series, you'll know it's simultaneously "just more Far Cry," but also not Far Cry at the same time, and it's because Far Cry 6 makes a couple of substantial changes to the pillars of the franchise. For example, cutscenes are in third-person rather than first-person. And this is a problem for many. For some fans, an important part of Far Cry are the monologues from villains where it feels like they are directly talking to you. There isn't any of this in Far Cry 6.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO