ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Reduced intrinsic neural timescales in schizophrenia along posterior parietal and occipital areas

By Lavinia Carmen UscÄƒtescu
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe computed intrinsic neural timescales (INT) based on resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rsfMRI) data of healthy controls (HC) and patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorder (SZ) from three independently collected samples. Five clusters showed decreased INT in SZ compared to HC in all three samples: right occipital fusiform gyrus (rOFG), left...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Occipital neural dynamics in cannabis and alcohol use: independent effects of addiction

Alcohol and cannabis use disorder (AUD/CUD) are two of the most common addictive disorders. While studies are beginning to understand the neural changes related to acute and chronic use, few studies have examined the independent effects of AUD and CUD on neural oscillatory activity. We examined 45 adults who reported current use of both cannabis and alcohol. Participants underwent the SCID-V to determine whether they met criteria for AUD and/or CUD. Participants also completed a visual-spatial processing task while undergoing magnetoencephalography (MEG). ANCOVA with a 2"‰Ã—"‰2 design was then used to identify the main effects of AUD and CUD on source-level oscillatory activity. Of the 45 adults, 17 met criteria for AUD, and 26 met criteria for CUD. All participants, including comparison groups, reported use of both cannabis and alcohol. Statistical analyses showed a main effect of AUD, such that participants with AUD displayed a blunted occipital alpha (8"“16Â Hz) response. Post-hoc testing showed this decreased alpha response was related to increased AUD symptoms, above and beyond amount of use. No effects of AUD or CUD were identified in visual theta or gamma activity. In conclusion,Â AUD was associated with reduced alpha responses and scaled with increasing severity, independent of CUD. These findings indicate that alpha oscillatory activity may play an integral part in networks affected by alcohol addiction.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Associations between patterns in comorbid diagnostic trajectories of individuals with schizophrenia and etiological factors

GonÃ§alo Espregueira ThemudoÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5019-94391,2,. Schizophrenia is a heterogeneous disorder, exhibiting variability in presentation and outcomes that complicate treatment and recovery. To explore this heterogeneity, we leverage the comprehensive Danish health registries to conduct a prospective, longitudinal study from birth of 5432 individuals who would ultimately be diagnosed with schizophrenia, building individual trajectories that represent sequences of comorbid diagnoses, and describing patterns in the individual-level variability. We show that psychiatric comorbidity is prevalent among individuals with schizophrenia (82%) and multi-morbidity occur more frequently in specific, time-ordered pairs. Three latent factors capture 79% of variation in longitudinal comorbidity and broadly relate to the number of co-occurring diagnoses, the presence of child versus adult comorbidities and substance abuse. Clustering of the factor scores revealed five stable clusters of individuals, associated with specific risk factors and outcomes. The presentation and course of schizophrenia may be associated with heterogeneity in etiological factors including family history of mental disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The benefit of diagnostic whole genome sequencing in schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders

Schizophrenia has a multifactorial etiology, involving a polygenic architecture. The potential benefit of whole genome sequencing (WGS) in schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders is not well studied. We investigated the yield of clinical WGS analysis in 251 families with a proband diagnosed with schizophrenia (N"‰="‰190), schizoaffective disorder (N"‰="‰49), or other conditions involving psychosis (N"‰="‰48). Participants were recruited in Israel and USA, mainly of Jewish, Arab, and other European ancestries. Trio (parents and proband) WGS was performed for 228 families (90.8%); in the other families, WGS included parents and at least two affected siblings. In the secondary analyses, we evaluated the contribution of rare variant enrichment in particular gene sets, and calculated polygenic risk score (PRS) for schizophrenia. For the primary outcome, diagnostic rate was 6.4%; we found clinically significant, single nucleotide variants (SNVs) or small insertions or deletions (indels) in 14 probands (5.6%), and copy number variants (CNVs) in 2 (0.8%). Significant enrichment of rare loss-of-function variants was observed in a gene set of top schizophrenia candidate genes in affected individuals, compared with population controls (N"‰="‰6,840). The PRS for schizophrenia was significantly increased in the affected individuals group, compared to their unaffected relatives. Last, we were also able to provide pharmacogenomics information based on CYP2D6 genotype data for most participants, and determine their antipsychotic metabolizer status. In conclusion, our findings suggest that WGS may have a role in the setting of both research and genetic counseling for individuals with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders and their families.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Climate and land-use changes reduce the benefits of terrestrial protected areas

Expanding and enhancing protected area networks (PAs) is at the forefront of efforts to conserve and restore global biodiversity but climate change and habitat loss can interact synergistically to undermine the potential benefits of PAs. Targeting conservation, adaptation and mitigation efforts requires understanding climate and land-use patterns within PAs, both currently and under future scenarios. Here, projecting rates of temporal and spatial displacement of climate and land-use revealed that more than one-quarter of the world's PAs (~27%) are located in regions that will experience both high rates of climate change and land-use change by 2050. Substantial changes are expected to occur more often within PAs distributed across tropical moist and grassland biomes, which currently host diverse tetrapods and vascular plants, and fall into less-stringent management categories. Taken together, our findings can inform spatially adaptive natural resource management and actions to achieve sustainable development and biodiversity goals.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edu#Int#Eur#Schizophrenia#Rsfmri#Hc#Sz
Nature.com

Help-seeking behavior of individuals with schizophrenia in the general population of Hunan, China

This study aims to know the seeking help behavior of individuals with SZ (Schizophrenia) in Hunan province of China. Individuals (age"‰>"‰15) with schizophrenia were recruited in the study after a two-stage diagnosis procedure (including questionnaire screening and face-to-face SCID interview by psychiatrists) in Hunan province. A self-designed questionnaire was used to investigate their help-seeking behavior. (1) Of the 367 participants, 68.9% (253/367) sought help; of those, 64.6% (n"‰="‰163) pursued professional psychiatric services and 30.8% (n"‰="‰78) pursued non-medical options (i.e., relatives, praying to Buddha) as the most common first choices. (2) Family history of mental disorders is significantly related to whether or not the individual with SZ seeks help, and the first choice of help is significantly related to education level. (P"‰<"‰0.05). (3) Frequent reasons behind not seeking help include fear of stigmatization (72.9%), poor mental health literacy (64.5%), concerns over cost (50.6%), and limited access to medical services (47.0%). About one-third of the individuals do not seek help. Individuals with SZ tend to choose psychiatric hospitals and relatives as their first choice. Among the factors we investigated, family history of mental disorders is the most influential factor associated with help-seeking behavior. Individuals with more education tend to seek professional help first. The primary reasons for not seeking help include fear of stigmatization, lack of awareness about mental illness, concerns over cost, etc.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Quantum-coherent nanoscience

For the past three decades nanoscience has widely affected many areas in physics, chemistry and engineering, and has led to numerous fundamental discoveries, as well as applications and products. Concurrently, quantum science and technology has developed into a cross-disciplinary research endeavour connecting these same areas and holds burgeoning commercial promise. Although quantum physics dictates the behaviour of nanoscale objects, quantum coherence, which is central to quantum information, communication and sensing, has not played an explicit role in much of nanoscience. This Review describes fundamental principles and practical applications of quantum coherence in nanoscale systems, a research area we call quantum-coherent nanoscience. We structure this Review according to specific degrees of freedom that can be quantum-coherently controlled in a given nanoscale system, such as charge, spin, mechanical motion and photons. We review the current state of the art and focus on outstanding challenges and opportunities unlocked by the merging of nanoscience and coherent quantum operations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transferring cognitive talent across domains to reduce the disposition effect in investment

We consider Theory of Mind (ToM), the ability to correctly predict the intentions of others. To an important degree, good ToM function requires abstraction from one's own particular circumstances. Here, we posit that such abstraction can be transferred successfully to other, non-social contexts. We consider the disposition effect, which is a pervasive cognitive bias whereby investors, including professionals, improperly take their personal trading history into account when deciding on investments. We design an intervention policy whereby we attempt to transfer good ToM function, subconsciously, to personal investment decisions. In a within-subject repeated-intervention laboratory experiment, we record how the disposition effect is reduced by a very significant 85%, but only for those with high scores on the social-cognitive dimension of ToM function. No such transfer is observed in subjects who score well only on the social-perceptual dimension of ToM function. Our findings open up a promising way to exploit cognitive talent in one domain in order to alleviate cognitive deficiencies elsewhere.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Unraveling energy and charge transfer in type-II van der Waals heterostructures

Recent experiments observed significant energy transfer in type-II van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures, such as WS2/MoSe2, which is surprising due to their staggered band alignment and weak spectral overlap. In this work, we carry out first-principles calculations to shed light on energy and charge transfer in WS2/MoSe2 heterostructure. Incorporating excitonic effect in nonadiabatic electronic dynamics, our first-principles calculations uncover a two-step process in competing energy and charge transfer, unravel their relative efficiencies and explore the means to control their competition. While both Dexter and FÃ¶rster mechanisms can be responsible for energy transfer, they are shown to operate at different conditions. The excitonic effect is revealed to drive ultrafast energy and charge transfer in type-II WS2/MoSe2 heterostructure. Our work provides a comprehensive picture of exciton dynamics in vdW heterostructures and paves the way for rational design of novel vdW heterostructures for optoelectronic and photovoltaic applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Dynamical efficiency for multimodal time-varying transportation networks

Spatial systems that experience congestion can be modeled as weighted networks whose weights dynamically change over time with the redistribution of flows. This is particularly true for urban transportation networks. The aim of this work is to find appropriate network measures that are able to detect critical zones for traffic congestion and bottlenecks in a transportation system. We propose for both single and multi-layered networks a path-based measure, called dynamical efficiency, which computes the travel time differences under congested and free-flow conditions. The dynamical efficiency quantifies the reachability of a location embedded in the whole urban traffic condition, in lieu of a myopic description based on the average speed of single road segments. In this way, we are able to detect the formation of congestion seeds and visualize their evolution in time as well-defined clusters. Moreover, the extension to multilayer networks allows us to introduce a novel measure of centrality, which estimates the expected usage of inter-modal junctions between two different transportation means. Finally, we define the so-called dilemma factor in terms of number of alternatives that an interconnected transportation system offers to the travelers in exchange for a small increase in travel time. We find macroscopic relations between the percentage of extra-time, number of alternatives and level of congestion, useful to quantify the richness of trip choices that a city offers. As an illustrative example, we show how our methods work to study the real network of a megacity with probe traffic data.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Two-step absorption instead of two-photon absorption in 3D nanoprinting

The quadratic optical nonlinearity arising from two-photon absorption provides the crucial spatial concentration of optical excitation in three-dimensional (3D) laser nanoprinting, with widespread applications in technical and life sciences. Femtosecond lasers allow for obtaining efficient two-photon absorption but are accompanied by a number of issues, including higher-order processes, cost, reliability and size. Here we introduce two-step absorption replacing two-photon absorption as the primary optical excitation process. Under suitable conditions, two-step absorption shows the same quadratic optical nonlinearity as two-photon absorption. We present a photoresist system based on a photoinitiator supporting two-step absorption, a scavenger and a well-established triacrylate. We show that this system allows for printing state-of-the-art 3D nanostructures and beyond. In these experiments, we use ~100"‰Î¼W optical power from an inexpensive, compact continuous-wave semiconductor laser diode emitting at 405"‰nm wavelength. Our work opens the door to drastic miniaturization and cost reduction of 3D laser nanoprinters.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Response-locked classification image analysis of perceptual decision making in contrast detection

In many situations, humans make decisions based on serially sampled information through the observation of visual stimuli. To quantify the critical information used by the observer in such dynamic decision making, we here applied a classification image (CI) analysis locked to the observer's reaction time (RT) in a simple detection task for a luminance target that gradually appeared in dynamic noise. We found that the response-locked CI shows a spatiotemporally biphasic weighting profile that peaked about 300Â ms before the response, but this profile substantially varied depending on RT; positive weights dominated at short RTs and negative weights at long RTs. We show that these diverse results are explained by a simple perceptual decision mechanism that accumulates the output of the perceptual process as modelled by a spatiotemporal contrast detector. We discuss possible applications and the limitations of the response-locked CI analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Connectivity modulations induced by reach&grasp movements: a multidimensional approach

Reach&grasp requires highly coordinated activation of different brain areas. We investigated whether reach&grasp kinematics is associated to EEG-based networks changes. We enrolled 10 healthy subjects. We analyzed the reach&grasp kinematics of 15 reach&grasp movements performed with each upper limb. Simultaneously, we obtained a 64-channel EEG, synchronized with the reach&grasp movement time points. We elaborated EEG signals with EEGLAB 12 in order to obtain event related synchronization/desynchronization (ERS/ERD) and lagged linear coherence between Brodmann areas. Finally, we evaluated network topology via sLORETA software, measuring network local and global efficiency (clustering and path length) and the overall balance (small-worldness). We observed a widespread ERD in Î± and Î² bands during reach&grasp, especially in the centro-parietal regions of the hemisphere contralateral to the movement. Regarding functional connectivity, we observed an Î± lagged linear coherence reduction among Brodmann areas contralateral to the arm involved in the reach&grasp movement. Interestingly, left arm movement determined widespread changes of Î± lagged linear coherence, specifically among right occipital regions, insular cortex and somatosensory cortex, while the right arm movement exerted a restricted contralateral sensory-motor cortex modulation. Finally, no change between rest and movement was found for clustering, path length and small-worldness. Through a synchronized acquisition, we explored the cortical correlates of the reach&grasp movement. Despite EEG perturbations, suggesting that the non-dominant reach&grasp network has a complex architecture probably linked to the necessity of a higher visual control, the pivotal topological measures of network local and global efficiency remained unaffected.
Nature.com

Role of the trace amine associated receptor 5 (TAAR5) in the sensorimotor functions

Classical monoamines are well-known modulators of sensorimotor neural networks. However, the role of trace amines and their receptors in sensorimotor function remains unexplored. Using trace amine-associated receptor 5 knockout (TAAR5-KO) mice, that express beta-galactosidase mapping its localization, we observed TAAR5 expression in the Purkinje cells of the cerebellum and the medial vestibular nucleus, suggesting that TAAR5 might be involved in the vestibular and motor control. Accordingly, in various behavioral tests, TAAR5-KO mice demonstrated lower endurance, but better coordination and balance compared to wild-type controls. Furthermore, we found specific changes in striatal local field potentials and motor cortex electrocorticogram, such as a decrease in delta and an increase in theta oscillations of power spectra, respectively. The obtained data indicate that TAAR5 plays a considerable role in regulation postural stability, muscle force, balance, and motor coordination during active movements, likely via modulation of monoaminergic systems at different levels of sensorimotor control involving critical brain areas such as the brainstem, cerebellum, and forebrain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogel improves wound healing and skin flap survival by the sustained release of basic fibroblast growth factor

Biomaterials traditionally used for wound healing can act as a temporary barrier to halt bleeding, prevent infection, and enhance regeneration. Hydrogels are among the best candidates for wound healing owing to their moisture retention and drug-releasing properties. Photo-polymerization using visible light irradiation is a promising method for hydrogel preparation since it can easily control spatiotemporal reaction kinetics and rapidly induce a single-step reaction under mild conditions. In this study, photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogels were imparted with properties namely fast wound adherence, strong wet tissue surface adhesion, greater biocompatibility, long-term bFGF release, and importantly, ease of use through the modification and combination of natural bio-macromolecules. The production of a gelatin hydrogel made of natural gelatin (which is superior to chemically modified gelatin), crosslinked by visible light, which is more desirable than UV light irradiation, will enable its prolonged application to uneven wound surfaces. This is due to its flexible shape, along with the administration of cell growth factors, such as bFGF, for tissue regeneration. Further, the sustained release of bFGF enhances wound healing and skin flap survival. The photocrosslinking gelatin hydrogel designed in this study is a potential candidate to enhance wound healing and better skin flap survival.
HEALTH
Nature.com

High-throughput mediation analysis of human proteome and metabolome identifies mediators of post-bariatric surgical diabetes control

To improve the power of mediation in high-throughput studies, here we introduce High-throughput mediation analysis (Hitman), which accounts for direction of mediation and applies empirical Bayesian linear modeling. We apply Hitman in a retrospective, exploratory analysis of the SLIMM-T2D clinical trial in which participants with type 2 diabetes were randomized to Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) or nonsurgical diabetes/weight management, and fasting plasma proteome and metabolome were assayed up to 3 years. RYGB caused greater improvement in HbA1c, which was mediated by growth hormone receptor (GHR). GHR's mediation is more significant than clinical mediators, including BMI. GHR decreases at 3 months postoperatively alongside increased insulin-like growth factor binding proteins IGFBP1/BP2; plasma GH increased at 1 year. Experimental validation indicates (1) hepatic GHR expression decreases in post-bariatric rats; (2) GHR knockdown in primary hepatocytes decreases gluconeogenic gene expression and glucose production. Thus, RYGB may induce resistance to diabetogenic effects of GH signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Revealing nonlinear neural decoding by analyzing choices

Sensory data about most natural task-relevant variables are entangled with task-irrelevant nuisance variables. The neurons that encode these relevant signals typically constitute a nonlinear population code. Here we present a theoretical framework for quantifying how the brain uses or decodes its nonlinear information. Our theory obeys fundamental mathematical limitations on information content inherited from the sensory periphery, describing redundant codes when there are many more cortical neurons than primary sensory neurons. The theory predicts that if the brain uses its nonlinear population codes optimally, then more informative patterns should be more correlated with choices. More specifically, the theory predicts a simple, easily computed quantitative relationship between fluctuating neural activity and behavioral choices that reveals the decoding efficiency. This relationship holds for optimal feedforward networks of modest complexity, when experiments are performed under natural nuisance variation. We analyze recordings from primary visual cortex of monkeys discriminating the distribution from which oriented stimuli were drawn, and find these data are consistent with the hypothesis of near-optimal nonlinear decoding.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multi-species host range of staphylococcal phages isolated from wastewater

The host range of bacteriophages defines their impact on bacterial communities and genome diversity. Here, we characterize 94 novel staphylococcal phages from wastewater and establish their host range on a diversified panel of 117 staphylococci from 29 species. Using this high-resolution phage-bacteria interaction matrix, we unveil a multi-species host range as a dominant trait of the isolated staphylococcal phages. Phage genome sequencing shows this pattern to prevail irrespective of taxonomy. Network analysis between phage-infected bacteria reveals that hosts from multiple species, ecosystems, and drug-resistance phenotypes share numerous phages. Lastly, we show that phages throughout this network can package foreign genetic material enclosing an antibiotic resistance marker at various frequencies. Our findings indicate a weak host specialism of the tested phages, and therefore their potential to promote horizontal gene transfer in this environment.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Automatic detection of mesiodens on panoramic radiographs using artificial intelligence

This study aimed to develop an artificial intelligence model that can detect mesiodens on panoramic radiographs of various dentition groups. Panoramic radiographs of 612 patients were used for training. A convolutional neural network (CNN) model based on YOLOv3 for detecting mesiodens was developed. The model performance according to three dentition groups (primary, mixed, and permanent dentition) was evaluated, both internally (130 images) and externally (118 images), using a multi-center dataset. To investigate the effect of image preprocessing, contrast-limited histogram equalization (CLAHE) was applied to the original images. The accuracy of the internal test dataset was 96.2% and that of the external test dataset was 89.8% in the original images. For the primary, mixed, and permanent dentition, the accuracy of the internal test dataset was 96.7%, 97.5%, and 93.3%, respectively, and the accuracy of the external test dataset was 86.7%, 95.3%, and 86.7%, respectively. The CLAHE images yielded less accurate results than the original images in both test datasets. The proposed model showed good performance in the internal and external test datasets and had the potential for clinical use to detect mesiodens on panoramic radiographs of all dentition types. The CLAHE preprocessing had a negligible effect on model performance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Noise-induced barren plateaus in variational quantum algorithms

Variational Quantum Algorithms (VQAs) may be a path to quantum advantage on Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) computers. A natural question is whether noise on NISQ devices places fundamental limitations on VQA performance. We rigorously prove a serious limitation for noisy VQAs, in that the noise causes the training landscape to have a barren plateau (i.e., vanishing gradient). Specifically, for the local Pauli noise considered, we prove that the gradient vanishes exponentially in the number of qubits n if the depth of the ansatz grows linearly with n. These noise-induced barren plateaus (NIBPs) are conceptually different from noise-free barren plateaus, which are linked to random parameter initialization. Our result is formulated for a generic ansatz that includes as special cases the Quantum Alternating Operator Ansatz and the Unitary Coupled Cluster Ansatz, among others. For the former, our numerical heuristics demonstrate the NIBP phenomenon for a realistic hardware noise model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Discovery of a novel powdery mildew (Blumeria graminis) resistance locus in rye (Secale cereale L.)

Powdery mildew is one of the most destructive diseases in the world, causing substantial grain yield losses and quality reduction in cereal crops. At present 23 powdery mildew resistance genes have been identified in rye, of which the majority are in wheat-rye translocation lines developed for wheat improvement. Here, we investigated the genetics underlying powdery mildew resistance in the GÃ¼lzow-type elite hybrid rye (Secale cereale L.) breeding germplasm. In total, 180 inbred breeding lines were genotyped using the state-of-the-art 600Â K SNP array and phenotyped for infection type against three distinct field populations of B. graminis f. sp. secalis from Northern Germany (2013 and 2018) and Denmark (2020). We observed a moderate level of powdery mildew resistance in the non-restorer germplasm population, and by performing a genome-wide association study using 261,406 informative SNP markers, we identified a powdery mildew resistance locus, provisionally denoted PmNOS1, on the distal tip of chromosome arm 7RL. Using recent advances in rye genomic resources, we investigated whether nucleotide-binding leucine-rich repeat genes residing in the identified 17 Mbp block associated with PmNOS1 on recent reference genomes resembled known Pm genes.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy