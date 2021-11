Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Blue&White) said on Sunday that he opposes the Trans-Israel Pipeline (in Hebrew: Eilat-Ashkelon Pipeline) deal to transport Emirati oil from the Gulf of Eilat to Ashkelon. The position of the Tourism Ministry that was submitted to the State Attorney’s Office following a petition to the High Court of Justice, states, among other things: “Any damage that may be caused to the beaches of Eilat, the Gulf of Eilat and the coral reefs will lead to the city of Eilat losing its existence as a tourism city.”

