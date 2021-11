Microsoft’s blue screen of death, often referred to as BSOD, was introduced in Windows 3.0 back in 1990. It remained in use until July 2021, when Microsoft changed the color of the error screen to black. But now, the company is bringing blue back. Windows Central noticed the release notes for the latest version of Windows 11 list this change as, “We changed the screen color to blue when a device stops working or a stop error occurs as in previous version of Windows.” It’s not clear why Microsoft decided to change the color of the error screen back, but it’s possible it was causing confusion with users. (Mashable)

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO