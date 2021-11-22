ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Formula E: Unplugged FTA on YouTube, Facebook

By Colin Mann
Advanced Television
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll-electric single-seater racing series Formula E is launching a new short-form episodic documentary series, Formula E: Unplugged, with all episodes free to view on Formula E’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The 15-episode x 15-minute series takes viewers through Season 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, revealing...

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

Susie Wolff appointed CEO of Venturi Formula E team

Wolff took on the role of team principal for the Monegasque concern in July 2018 as part of a three-year plan to raise the profile and competitive standing of the outfit, having retained the role when the team found new ownership led by chairman Scott Swid in December 2020. Ex-Formula...
MOTORSPORTS
martechseries.com

Demandbase Delivers Account-Based Advertising for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Adobe, Bing and Google

B2B Marketers Will be Able to Engage Accounts Across Business and Social Platforms. Demandbase, the B2B go-to-market leader, breaks ground with new Audience Management Destinations for Demandbase One that bring the power of account intelligence to social advertising. B2B marketers will be able to reach account-based targets on traditionally consumer platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, YouTube, Bing, and Adobe, as well as an expanded integration with LinkedIn. This new functionality is yet another way Demandbase enables marketers to personalize the buying experience, recognizing that members of an account-based buying committee are individuals, as well as business professionals. Today’s announcement is part of Demandbase’s mission to transform how B2B companies go to market, with Demandbase One as the essential orchestration hub.
INTERNET
Autosport Online

Formula E to release documentary series Unplugged on 2021 season

The Unplugged serial will premiere on 22 November and is free to watch via the championship’s YouTube channel and Facebook platform. Unlike its Netflix counterpart, Unplugged is an internal production led by Aurora Media Worldwide, which provides the live broadcast of the Formula E races. The project has been co-ordinated...
MOTORSPORTS
Carscoops

Antonio Giovinazzi To Race In Formula E In 2022 With Dragon Penske Autosport

This morning, it was announced that Antonio Giovinazzi would be leaving Formula 1 and Guanyu Zhou would be taking his place at Alfa Romeo Racing. However, after looking like Giovinazzi would be out of motorsport altogether, it has been revealed that he will be moving to Formula E to race for Dragon Penske Autosport.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula E#Fta#Unplugged#Abb#Aarti#Fia World Championship
Motorsport.com

Giovinazzi moves to Formula E after losing Alfa Romeo F1 seat

Alfa Romeo revealed on Tuesday morning that it would part ways with Giovinazzi after three full seasons, with Formula 2 title contender Zhou taking his place in a separate announcement made shortly afterwards. Giovinazzi was critical of his ousting on Twitter following the news, saying F1 “can be ruthless when...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Sette Camara extends Dragon Penske Formula E deal

The Brazilian made his series debut with the Los Angeles squad in the latter half of the 2019-20 campaign when he was drafted in to replace ex-Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley. His impressive turn of speed in qualifying during the six-race Berlin final led him to agree a full-time deal...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

NIO 333 showcases 2022 Formula E livery ahead of testing

The Chinese outfit has described the livery as an “evolution” of last season’s pinstripe design, which featured a combination of dark blue, tonal teal and bare black carbon fibre colours. The biggest change is the addition of red accents on various parts of the car including the front wheel arches...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Mercedes Formula E drivers set for IndyCar test at Sebring

With Mercedes-EQ set to end its FIA Formula E program after the 2022 season is run, its factory drivers are getting a head start on finding new homes. Holland’s Nyck de Vries, the 2019 FIA Formula 2 champion and 2021 Formula E title winner, will partake in his first NTT IndyCar Series test on December 6 at Sebring International Raceway with Meyer Shank Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Mexico City
Country
Saudi Arabia
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Nato didn't see his future in Formula E before Venturi exit

A two-time race winner in the FIA World Endurance Championship with Rebellion Racing, Nato made his Formula E debut in 2021 as a replacement for Felipe Massa, teaming up with series regular Edoardo Mortara at Mercedes customer team Venturi. The French driver finished on the podium in only his fourth...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Ticktum transfers to Formula E with NIO 333

Former Red Bull and Williams development driver Dan Ticktum is switching to Formula E for next season, having been hired by NIO 333 to race alongside Oliver Turvey. Ticktum will fill the seat at NIO 333 vacated by Tom Blomqvist who is moving to the IMSA WheatherTech SportsCar Racing Championship with Meyer Shank Racing.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E

Mercedes made a rod for its own back as the hybrid rules arrived in Formula 1. Bearing in mind the scale and sustained nature of its grand prix dominance, any subsequent factory motorsport effort – especially one underpinned by High Performance Powertrains in Brixworth – would be measured against this yardstick. Whether propelled by combustion or kilowatts, the Three-Pointed Star was expected to come up trumps. Formula E was a case in point.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Former Red Bull, Williams protege to make Formula E move

Dan Ticktum will make the switch from Formula 2 to Formula E for 2022, having been unable to find a way into Formula 1. Dan Ticktum will make the move to Formula E for the 2022 season after signing a deal with the NIO 333 team, completing the grid in the process.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Askew hopes IndyCar street experience can translate to Formula E

After being unable to nail down a seat in IndyCar next season, Askew links up with Andretti's FE team to partner Jake Dennis at the team following the departure of Maximilian Guenther to Nissan e.dams. Through his time in IndyCar and the Road to Indy ladder, Askew has raced at...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How Formula E's polarising newcomer Ticktum can prove himself

Dan Ticktum is a polarising figure. While his progression up the single-seater ladder has been based on speed and not money, his temperament has repeatedly created backlash. When some desire motorsport to have more outspoken mavericks, just as many see no place for expletive-filled outbursts on team radio and live-streaming blunders deriding a points-scoring Williams Grand Prix colleague.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Da Costa: Formula E strong enough to rebound from manufacturer exodus

Germany's 'big three' luxury car manufacturers Audi, BMW and Mercedes all announced their decisions to depart the series in the last 12 months, causing onlookers to question both the relevance and return of investment offered by Formula E. Audi and BMW departed after the final round of the 2020/21 season...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Da Costa: Formula E can rebound after "punch in the face"

Formula E's status as the world's premier all-electric championship helped it attract some of the biggest OEMs in the world in recent years, amid a push by governments to move away from combustion-based road car engines. There were 10 teams designing and building their own powertrains last seasons, including global giants like Nissan, Jaguar and Porsche.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Mercedes unveils livery for its final Formula E campaign

As first reported by Autorpot, the Silver Arrows will leave Formula E after not signing up to the Gen3 rules in a factory capacity, although team principal Ian James and Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff are seeking the sale of the independent race team operation. That will leave its Venturi...
MOTORSPORTS
blackbookmotorsport.com

Andretti expand Genesys partnership to Formula E

Formula E team Andretti have announced a new partnership with software firm Genesys. Andretti already works with Genesys under its IndyCar brand, where the software company sponsors James Hinchcliffe's car. As part of the deal, Genesys will receive branding on the cars of Andretti drivers Jake Dennis and Oliver Askew.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Formula E, FIA unveil Gen3 racing car, which will debut in 2022

A new car is coming to Formula E . FIA introduced the Gen3 racing car on Monday, and it will be Formula E's fastest and most efficient racing car to date. The car is built for street racing and will debut in Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, which is the 2022-2023 season.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Formula E releases teaser of Gen3 car ahead of 2022 debut

Manufacturer chief executives and team bosses have been shown the complete design and specification in secretive conditions on the first day of 2022 pre-season testing in Valencia. But the series and the governing body has for now only teased the design in public, but these images preview a look inspired...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy