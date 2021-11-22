ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dredging project begins in Cape Coral

By Elisia Alonso
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A dredging project is beginning today in Cape Coral.

City crews will begin dredging the north spreader canal near Sirenia Vista Park.

Dredging will be from the southern point of Sirenia Vista Park to the northern point of the park.

Boaters said that some parts of the canal are currently two feet deep, which is a shallow drive for those making their way to the Gulf.

The city said the spreader will be passable during the project, but encourages boaters to keep a safe distance from crews.

There is no end date for the project.

