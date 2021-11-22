ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Clay: If you want explosive football, Kentucky-Louisville is poised to deliver the points

Derrick
 7 days ago

Fasten your seat belts, for this year's...

www.thederrick.com

The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
The Spun

Look: Photo Of This Florida Fan Is Going Viral

They say that a picture’s worth a thousand words. But one picture of a Florida Gators fan at today’s Florida-Florida State game almost perfectly summarizes the entire fanbase. During ESPN’s broadcast of the game, cameras panned to one frustrated-looking fan at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It was hard to take...
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan ends 2021 season with record number of ejections from Ohio State game

Michigan finally beat Ohio State and is headed to the B1G Championship Game. The upset win over the 2nd ranked Buckeyes led to fans storming the field. It was quite the party in snowy Ann Arbor at Michigan Stadium as it should be since it was the first time in 8 years that fans of the Maize and Blue finally toppled the Scarlet and Gray.
On3.com

Ohio State coach on hot seat after Michigan loss

Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide is fresh off one of the most dramatic Iron Bowl victories of all time and must now turn its attention to the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide must deal with a distraction as 247Sports reports that Alabama redshirt sophomore offensive lineman...
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama called for garbage roughing the passer penalty on Dallas Turner

Alabama was called for a garbage roughing the passer penalty late in their Iron Bowl rivalry game against Auburn on Saturday. Auburn was leading 10-3 and had a 3rd-and-7 at midfield with under seven minutes left in the game. Tigers quarterback TJ Finley threw an interception, but he was bailed out after a penalty was called on Dallas Turner for roughing the quarterback.
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
247Sports

Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections - November 28th

With a victory over Wisconsin to claim Paul Bunyan's Axe, Minnesota closed out the 2021 regular season on a high note. For fans, attention now turns to the Gophers' bowl destination, which will likely remain in question until next Sunday when the final CFP rankings are released and the bowl destination dominos can fall from there.
Lexington Herald-Leader

The John Clay Podcast: Reviewing Kentucky football’s win at Vanderbilt

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts. The Kentucky Wildcats clinched a second-place finish in the SEC East with a 34-17 victory over the Vanderbilt...
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

The University of Louisville football Class of 2022 is going to be much smaller than normal. But the class did grow by one - again - in the last week. That's two weeks in a row with a commitment for the Cardinals. Two weeks ago, it was Male High School...
247Sports

Louisville Football: Bowl Projections

Now 10 games into the college football season, the University of Louisville football team has five wins. The Cardinals are one win away from being bowl eligible with two games left in the season. Louisville has appeared in a number of bowl projections during the first half of the season...
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville kickoff time still TBD

Trying to make plans for the Governor’s Cup? You’re going to have to wait a little longer. The SEC and ACC just announced kickoff times and TV information for the final week of the regular season and Kentucky vs. Louisville on Saturday, November 27 will be decided following this weekend’s games.
