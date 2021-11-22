John Clay: If you want explosive football, Kentucky-Louisville is poised to deliver the points

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
Lane Kiffin took to Twitter to send a message to Nick Saban and Alabama after their thrilling Iron Bowl victory. As Kiffin celebrates his Egg Bowl victory, he decided to send some congratulations towards his former employer. “Great moves,” tweeted Kiffin. “Congrats on the Iron Bowl Alabama. Good luck in...
Saturday was a tough day for the Ohio State football community. It had been a long time since the Buckeyes lost to Michigan, but it happened on Saturday, with the Wolverines upsetting Ohio State, 42-27, in Ann Arbor. Ohio State fell to Michigan for the first time since 2011, when...
The Auburn Tigers nearly pulled off one of the Iron Bowl’s biggest upsets over the weekend, losing to the Alabama Crimson Tide 24-22 in 4OT. Auburn entered the game as a 21 point underdog. Despite Auburn’s valiant effort, ESPN college football expert Paul Finebaum blasted first-year head coach Bryan Harsin...
Dillon Gabriel, one of the most electric quarterbacks in college football over the last few seasons, is leaving the University of Central Florida. Gabriel announced on Saturday that he’s entered the transfer portal and intends to leave UCF. He immediately becomes one of the best transfers on the market. There’s...
They say that a picture’s worth a thousand words. But one picture of a Florida Gators fan at today’s Florida-Florida State game almost perfectly summarizes the entire fanbase. During ESPN’s broadcast of the game, cameras panned to one frustrated-looking fan at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It was hard to take...
While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
Michigan finally beat Ohio State and is headed to the B1G Championship Game. The upset win over the 2nd ranked Buckeyes led to fans storming the field. It was quite the party in snowy Ann Arbor at Michigan Stadium as it should be since it was the first time in 8 years that fans of the Maize and Blue finally toppled the Scarlet and Gray.
Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
The Alabama Crimson Tide is fresh off one of the most dramatic Iron Bowl victories of all time and must now turn its attention to the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide must deal with a distraction as 247Sports reports that Alabama redshirt sophomore offensive lineman...
Oklahoma is in unfamiliar territory as it begins an unexpected search for a new head coach for the first time since 1999, but the process should and could be familiar if the Sooners keeps their decisions in the family. Lincoln Riley is off to USC, spurning attention from LSU and...
Alabama was called for a garbage roughing the passer penalty late in their Iron Bowl rivalry game against Auburn on Saturday. Auburn was leading 10-3 and had a 3rd-and-7 at midfield with under seven minutes left in the game. Tigers quarterback TJ Finley threw an interception, but he was bailed out after a penalty was called on Dallas Turner for roughing the quarterback.
Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
With a victory over Wisconsin to claim Paul Bunyan's Axe, Minnesota closed out the 2021 regular season on a high note. For fans, attention now turns to the Gophers' bowl destination, which will likely remain in question until next Sunday when the final CFP rankings are released and the bowl destination dominos can fall from there.
Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts. The Kentucky Wildcats clinched a second-place finish in the SEC East with a 34-17 victory over the Vanderbilt...
Coaches have to play it one game at a time. We don’t. And for dedicated followers of Kentucky football, looking ahead means looking to the game that will determine how Big Blue Nation feels about this 2021 football season. That would be Louisville. You know, the Louisville Cardinals. The archrivals...
The University of Louisville football Class of 2022 is going to be much smaller than normal. But the class did grow by one - again - in the last week. That's two weeks in a row with a commitment for the Cardinals. Two weeks ago, it was Male High School...
With Lincoln Riley leaving for USC on the Lord’s Day, some Oklahoma football message boards prefer the literal devil over their former head coach. It went to hell in a hand basket in Bedlam last night and now fans on Oklahoma football message boards actually prefer the literal devil over former head coach Lincoln Riley.
Now 10 games into the college football season, the University of Louisville football team has five wins. The Cardinals are one win away from being bowl eligible with two games left in the season. Louisville has appeared in a number of bowl projections during the first half of the season...
Trying to make plans for the Governor’s Cup? You’re going to have to wait a little longer. The SEC and ACC just announced kickoff times and TV information for the final week of the regular season and Kentucky vs. Louisville on Saturday, November 27 will be decided following this weekend’s games.
