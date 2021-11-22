John Clay: If you want explosive football, Kentucky-Louisville is poised to deliver the points

Michigan finally beat Ohio State and is headed to the B1G Championship Game. The upset win over the 2nd ranked Buckeyes led to fans storming the field. It was quite the party in snowy Ann Arbor at Michigan Stadium as it should be since it was the first time in 8 years that fans of the Maize and Blue finally toppled the Scarlet and Gray.

