ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Zero-Commute Property Takes The Modern Route In San Diego

By Lauren Beale
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago

An owner live-work space, a family compound, a mixed-use investment property … the options are abundant at this four-unit contemporary near San Diego’s Balboa Park. Called Modern on Fifth, the owner-build project was constructed in 2017 and designed by Safdie Rabines Architects, which specializes in socially responsible architecture and urban...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Historic Carriage House in Dogpatch

This two unit immaculately curated carriage house was designed with comfort, privacy & design front and center. The generous scale and thoughtful layout for both units was designed to enhance light and space. Thanks to a sunny disposition and loads of windows & skylights, both units feel welcoming and spacious.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Breakthrough Properties Secures Major Prelease for San Diego Life Science Build

Medical technology company BD Bioscience has signed a lease for the largest building at Breakthrough Properties’ Torrey View by Breakthrough, a 10-acre life science development from in San Diego. BD Biosciences will occupy a 220,000-square-foot space representing 40% of the total property. Breakthrough Properties acquired the site in October 2020...
INDUSTRY
theresandiego.com

17 San Diego Bars To Put On Your Holiday Cocktail Route!

Eat + Drink It's officially Holiday Cocktail Season! Here's where we'll be heading to get ours!. Cheers to the best time of the year! It’s officially Holiday Cocktail Season, which we take very seriously around the halls of ThereSanDiego! 🥃 That means we are busy planning out our route to make sure that we can get to all of our favorite destinations before the season is over!
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Restaurants#Urban Planning#Safdie Rabines Architects#Willis Allen Real Estate
eastcountymagazine.org

San Diego infrastructure

Photo, left: Congresswoman Sara Jacobs and colleagues with President Joe Biden at infrastructure bill signing. November 19, 2021(San Diego’s East County) – Could funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act just signed into law by President Joe Biden be used to fund sorely needed projects to benefit East County, from wildfire prevention to reducing freeway gridlock, taking communities off-grid, and improving dam safety? East County Magazine reached out to Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, who attended the bill signing at the White House. She issued a statement on some local priorities and had her staff respond on other potential projects including:
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KPBS

San Diego County officials briefed on a plan for a net-zero carbon future

San Diego County officials got a peek Wednesday at what a carbon-neutral future would look like — and it involves a lot of electricity. County staff and researchers from UC San Diego and around the country have been mulling over how the region can achieve a net-zero carbon future by 2045. That is the deadline set by the state of California.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegouniontribune.com

Phenomenal San Diego women in education

The San Diego Union-Tribune and the Women’s Museum of California are celebrating a century of female achievement in San Diego to mark the 101st year of women’s suffrage in America. The eighth installment of this series pays tribute to women in education — those who instruct, innovate and inspire.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dallas News

See a five-bedroom Flower Mound house that has a hidden room

Is a secret room on your dream house bucket list? Take a look at this Flower Mound home in the Estates at Tour 18 community. Inside its 6,199 square feet, you’ll find five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. One of those suites is hidden behind a secret entrance that leads up a staircase to the second level, where the bedroom and bathroom sit.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Voice of San Diego

San Diego 101: City Versus County

One of the first things you need to know to understand how the region works are the differences between the county government and city governments. Who controls what and when you need something done, who do you go to?. It can get confusing, but don’t worry, we’ve got you. In...
SAN DIEGO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best School in The San Diego Area

Parents want the best for their children, including the best school experience. This, of course, includes getting good grades and performing well on state and college entry exams, but that is not all. Students also benefit from a positive school culture, participating in extracurricular activities, having individualized attention from teachers and counselors, and learning in […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deep Sea Mystery; Researchers Recover Ancient Mammoth Tusk Miles Off Central Coast

MONTEREY (CBS SF) — It was discovery that raised a few eyebrows and even quickened the pulses of the deep sea researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. During a deep sea exploration dive 185 miles off the Central California coast in 2019, the camera on their remotely controlled probe flash on the image of what looked like an elephant’s tusk. Only able to collect a small piece at the time, the researchers returned in July to retrieve the complete specimen from it 10,000-feet deep resting place and now have discovered the just over 3-foot tusk is from a Columbian mammoth. Randy...
CBS Sacramento

El Dorado County Couple Opens First Cornhole Store In Northern California

El DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A couple in El Dorado County is making a living from the first and only cornhole store in Northern California. It’s not just a game to these two—it’s a lifestyle. What just started out as a hobby for Rebecca Schwartz and her husband, Joe, has turned into a thriving business. “I just thought it was a side gig,” said Schwartz, “We used to have to beg people, but now we actually can’t keep up with all the demand.” The couple started making boards in 2008. They build them from scratch, making their own designs, all in-house. The El Dorado company is one of three cornhole businesses to open a retail space in California. “Especially when COVID hit, the demand on the manufacturing side went up quite a bit,” said Schwartz. The game is quickly gaining popularity, with national attention from shows even being highlighted on ESPN. “You can be five-year-old to eighty-year-old to play so there’s not a huge physical requirement,” said Schwartz. “It’s a social game.” If their business is any indication of the future market, we will likely see more of these shops popping up in the future.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Forbes

Forbes

287K+
Followers
86K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy