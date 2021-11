Waltham will waste no time getting into the holiday spirit, as a double-event is planned for Saturday, Nov. 27 to welcome the season in grand fashion. The festivities will begin at 12 p.m. with a parade featuring Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. The Christmas duo will be led around the town by the Waltham Fire Department, and will start the parade on Elm Street outside Waltham City Hall, and then follow a route all along Waltham, hitting nearly every neighborhood from Lakeview to the south side to Warrendale. The full parade route can be found on the city’s website.

