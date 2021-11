Jamie Ritter can't connect to the internet from his home in Denmark, Maine, which is at the end of a road, down a dirt driveway and too far away from existing infrastructure. He's been shepherding a community effort to bring broadband to Maine's lake region for more than a year. The new $65 billion federal investment in broadband included in the bipartisan infrastructure legislation signed Monday could help finally make it a reality -- but he warns it still won't be easy.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO