Cars

These are the cars that inspired the lovely new Ferrari Daytona SP3

topgear.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStylistic references to the Daytona-winning Ferrari 330 was pretty much guaranteed by the name, so to find the new Daytona has the same wraparound windscreen and targa roof as its racing forebear is hardly a shock. The same rear-mid-engine layout means the sinuous lines of the wheel arches rise above the...

www.topgear.com

Robb Report

Ferrari’s Daytona SP3, the Latest in the ‘Icona’ Series, Is an 829 HP Tribute to Le Mans Racers

Ferrari’s latest Icona model wants you to remember its Swinging Sixties heydey. The Prancing Horse unveiled the latest addition to its line of ultra-limited-edition supercars, the Daytona SP3, at a special event at the Mugello racetrack in Italy over the weekend. The vehicle’s design is inspired by some of the marque’s legendary 1960s racers and is powered by a naturally aspirated V-12 that pumps out well over 800 horses. Few names will get closed-wheel racing fans’ hearts beating faster than that of the Ferrari Daytona. That was the the unofficial moniker of the marque’s sport prototype race cars in the 1960s. Why?...
CARS
topgear.com

You could own this bonkers V8 Mercedes SL Trans Am racer

Be warned, this isn’t exactly your standard R107…. Skip 16 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We like old race cars here at TG, especially old race cars that are kept alive and still run. And when they look like this, well that’s just the icing on the cake.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari 812 Competizione Filmed Being 'Chased' By Fiat Tipo Camera Car

What do the Ferrari 812 Competizione and Fiat Tipo have in common? Aside from being front-engined Italian cars, not much. Heck, they technically don't even have the same parent company what with Ferrari being publicly owned while Fiat is one of Stellantis' 14 brands after the merger between PSA and FCA. In addition, the Prancing Horse has three times more cylinders than the compact wagon, provided the latter doesn't have the base three-cylinder engine.
CARS
automoblog.net

New Montblanc Pens Pay Tribute to Enzo Ferrari

Montblanc, makers of very good and very expensive pens, have released two new writing instruments in their Great Characters series: The Enzo Ferrari Limited Edition 1898 and the Enzo Ferrari Limited Edition 98. Montblanc pays tribute to the life and legacy of Enzo Ferrari, the Italian racer, entrepreneur, and founder of Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari automobile company.
CARS
Person
John Surtees
Top Speed

La Ferrari Successor Breaks Cover; Ferrari Daytona SP3 Debuts At Mugello

Ferrari’s Icona series expands from a two-piece to a trio with the debut of the Daytona SP3. The mid-engined supercar with a ’Targa’ top that revives the glory of the triple from the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona in a current car, was presented at Mugello. With the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 engine the Daytona SP3 hides the DNA of the La Ferrari under its stunning carbon fiber bodywork.
CARS
Carscoops

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Is A Limited Run Hypercar With Pop-Up Headlights And An 829-HP V12

Ferrari has officially unveiled their latest limited-production model, the SP3 Daytona, which is the third member of the Icona series following the Monza SP1 and SP2 from 2018. The exotic hypercar was designed to honor Ferrari’s 1-2-3 win in the 24 Hours of Daytona back in 1967. It has the most powerful internal combustion engine to ever come from Maranello, hiding under an aerodynamic low-slung body with a targa top.
CARS
CAR Magazine

New Ferrari Daytona SP3 revealed: behold Maranello’s V12 tour de force

► Third Icona model is a mid-engined V12 masterpiece. ► Inspired by Ferrari's sports prototype racers of the 1960s. ► Carbon tub, targa roof and the most powerful Ferrari V12 yet. Anyone naively thinking the recent 812 Competizione might be some kind of V12 swansong didn't have to wait long...
CARS
#Ferrari Daytona#The Cars#Targa#P3#Berlinetta
Carscoops

Ferrari Daytona SP3, Golf GTI & R Driven, And New Launches From Guangzhou: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Consumer Reports just published the results of their annual reliability study. This survey gathers information from car owners based on the reliability of their vehicles within the last 12 months of use. Quite unsurprisingly, Japanese manufacturers have come out on top, with Lexus (scored at 76), Mazda (75), and Toyota (71) claiming the top three positions on the list. U.S. manufacturers have upped their game as well, with Buick’s Envision, Ford’s all-new Bronco sport, Mustang Mach-E, Ranger, and Chevrolet’s Trailblazer being recognized as some of the most reliable U.S vehicles currently in the market. While results have been favorable for most manufacturers and their cars, some suffered, with examples like the Chevrolet Bolt and Jeep Gladiator failing to make the list of recommended vehicles.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Configurator Is Ready For Black Friday Shoppers

The latest Ferrari isn't the most powerful ever, nor is it festooned with complex active aerodynamics. Heck, with 599 planned for production, it's merely ultra-exclusive as opposed to unobtainable. Actually, it is unobtainable, unless you're one of the 599 who already signed on the dotted line. But Ferrari still wants the world to dream about the new Daytona SP3, and thanks to this official Daytona online configurator, we will.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Spend Hours Configuring The Ferrari Daytona SP3 You'll Never Own

It took no time at all for the Ferrari Daytona SP3, the latest addition to the Italian marque's Icona series, to sell out. Yes, each one of the 599 supercars, valued at $2.25 million each, has been accounted for. But Ferrari knows that most of us would at least like to pretend that the prospect of parking a Daytona SP3 in our grimy garages could be a reality one day. That's why an online configurator for the Daytona SP3 that you can no longer buy is currently live - and in 3D! For the next few minutes, allow us to indulge ourselves as we build the SP3 of our dreams and find out how deep the scope for customization runs.
CARS
topgear.com

Toyota's latest Dakar rally Hilux gets a punchy new V6

We may have mixed feelings about Saudi Arabia hosting the Dakar rally, but we’ve no qualms with the cars. Here’s Toyota’s Dakar 2022 contender, the GR DKR Hilux T1+. It looks broadly as we’d expect – a beefed-up Hilux pick-up daubed in red, white and black livery – with its headline sat amidships.
CARS
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Autosport Online

Ferrari "never compromised" 2022 F1 car in fight for third

The Maranello outfit has been embroiled in a season-long battle for third with McLaren, but has pulled ahead of its British rival in the latter part of the campaign, especially thanks to the results in the last three races. Ferrari is 39.5 points ahead of McLaren with just two races...
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

2022’s BMW M cars will get special motorsport roundels

BMW M turns 50 next year and celebrates with some heritage-inspired emblems. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The first rule of owning a BMW M car is you absolutely do talk about owning a BMW M...
CARS
Autosport Online

Montoya: Driving 2008 Ferrari F1 car an "amazing experience"

The 1999 CART champion and 2000 Indy 500 winner, Montoya was a sensation when he moved to Formula 1 in 2001 with Williams. With a competitive FW23 and powerful BMW engine Montoya was one of the few drivers who could challenge the great Michael Schumacher in his dominant Ferrari years, first making the German aware of his arrival with a bold overtake at the 2001 Brazilian Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ferrari appoints Oreca to build next-gen GT3 car

Oreca has won the tender to assemble the new contender under development on an as-yet-to-be disclosed car from Ferrari's model range, as well as to provide after-sales service. The Paul Ricard-based organisation led by Hugues de Chaunac is taking over from Michelotto, which has built Ferrari's GT3 challengers since the...
CARS

