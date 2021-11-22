ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Esbjerg Fuzztival 2022 Adds Dopelord, Papir, Purple Hill Witch, Ritual King and Bogwife

By JJ Koczan
theobelisk.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy my count there are still eight more acts to be announced for Esbjerg Fuzztival 2022, among them two headliners. That count also doesn’t include the potential three more who would/will join the lineup if/when — because it’s good to be optimistic about these things — the Danish festival reaches 400...

theobelisk.net

Comments / 0

Related
theobelisk.net

Album Review: Temple Fang, Fang Temple

The first outing from Amsterdam’s Temple Fang was the 2020 live album, Live at Merleyn (review here). Recorded in Oct. 2019, it was comprised of two extended pieces that showcased the Netherlands four-piece’s megacosmic psychedelia, a blend of atmospheres conjured through effects, gradual builds and patient craft. At that point, the band had already made an impression on Europe’s festival scene, having featured at Roadburn (review here) as well as Desertfest Belgium and being slated for a slew of subsequently-canceled/postponed 2020 festivals. Fang Temple, a 2LP issued through Right on Mountain and Electric Spark, is something closer to a studio debut, but its root is still in live performance, the band having snuck three sets between lockdown mandates on Dec. 13, 2020, at Db’s in Utrecht, recorded them, and subsequently used those as “basic tracks” to build the rest of the album around. So let us understand immediately, then, that Temple Fang‘s Fang Temple is not a record looking for rigid definition.
ROCK MUSIC
aquariumdrunkard.com

Witch Egg :: Greener Pools

Busy man John Dwyer doesn’t slow down. In addition to Thee Oh Sees, Dwyer erects cracked, synth-heavy jams under his Damaged Bug moniker, mans the Castle Face label, and has been increasing delving into jazz, free and otherwise, via multiple ad-hoc collaborations. Where last year saw the release of Bent Arcana, a half dozen tracks scanning krautrock, minimalist jazz, prog and fusion, 2021 introduced Witch Egg–Dwyer’s latest improvisational outfit rounded out by Nick Murray, Brad Caulkins, Tom Dolas, and Greg Coates. The skronk is alive!
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

The Obelisk Questionnaire: Karen O’Connor of The Lucid Furs

The Obelisk Questionnaire is a series of open questions intended to give the answerer an opportunity to explore these ideas and stories from their life as deeply as they choose. Answers can be short or long, and that reveals something in itself, but the most important factor is honesty. Based...
ENTERTAINMENT
theobelisk.net

King Buffalo Post “Shadows” Video From Album Film

Say hello — and Happy Thanksgiving, if you celebrate it — to the first full-song audio and video to be unveiled from King Buffalo‘s upcoming LP and album-film, Acheron (review here), which is out Dec. 3. There was the teaser before, but with “Shadows,” you get far more of a sense both of what the four-song record has on offer and what the vibe was like when they started playing songs in that cave, deep beneath the surface of the earth. Granted, there hasn’t been a ton to compare it to on my end in terms of going-places-and-doing-stuff, but hitting up Howes Cavern to watch King Buffalo record was the coolest thing I’ve been to this year so far. And I only add the “so far” because I’ve got another, not-KB-related studio visit planned for December and you never know what might happen on a given day or two. But the standard is high, even considering the context of 2021.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wit#Ritual#Danish#Stickman Records#Gas Giant#Pr#Festival Partout#Asap
theobelisk.net

Beneath the Sod Premiere “Begotten of Grot” Video

Dublin-based Beneath the Sod — the mostly-solo-project of Raymond Keenaghan, also of Gourd — will release its self-titled EP on Dec. 17 through Cursed Monk Records. It is a work of atmospheric extremity, comprised of six songs running 28 minutes that, from opener “Silence of Lead” to finale “Deafness of Lead,” grips the listener with a lurching, semi-industrial sonic brutality. “Drooping Spirit” stinks of hot death. “Silence of Lead” rages to a forward riff and a drum-machine march that’s like Godflesh from the dark universe, and the cave-echo vocals, samples and rumbling, post-Khanate barely-a-song-ism of the piano-for-emphasis “Begotten of Grot” (video premiering below) — the first of two tracks to feature guest vocals from Unyielding Love‘s Richard Carson, the other being “Deafness of Lead” — follows with a further plunge into some oily abyss that only gets heavier and more maddening as it consumes across its five minutes.
MUSIC
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Marin Independent Journal

Broadway star loses another role over her refusal get Covid-19 vaccines

Broadway star and Minnesota native Laura Osnes has lost yet another gig, apparently due to her refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination. Osnes, 35, has been replaced by West End actor Frances Mayli McCann in London’s upcoming “Bonnie and Clyde In Concert,” according to a report in Deadline. The two-night-only, nearly sold out event, planned for Jan. 17 and 18, was set to reunite Osnes with actor Jeremy Jordan. The pair co-starred in the original 2011 Broadway production, which earned Osnes her first of two Tony nominations for best actress in a musical.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
ideastream.org

The Cleveland Orchestra cancels two weekend concerts after a performer's positive COVID-19 test

The Cleveland Orchestra canceled two concerts over the weekend after a performer tested positive for COVID-19. The concert Saturday night was canceled hours before the "Pictures at an Exhibition" performance due to a "possible COVID case in the Orchestra," according to a message the orchestra posted on its web site and on Twitter. At the time, the orchestra intended to go on with its Sunday afternoon performance.
CLEVELAND, OH
poz.com

Goodbye Everybody, I’ve Got to Go: 30 Years Since Freddie Mercury Passed to Spirit

I recently blogged about Magic Johnson’s announcement thirty years ago that he had contracted HIV. I was a junior in high school, and by the end of the day I’d heard my first Magic AIDS joke. Shockingly, even though Freddie Mercury passed shortly thereafter, I never heard an AIDS joke made at his expense. Which is surprising, considering that I lived in a conservative-leaning small town in Virginia that I was born in at the time.
MUSIC
Variety

Broadway’s ‘Chicago’ Cancels Saturday Performance Due to Positive COVID Tests

“Chicago,” the long-running revival of the classic musical about greed and corruption, canceled its Saturday performance on Broadway after two people who work at the Ambassador Theatre tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The production said it has no scheduled performances for Sunday and plans to resume shows on Monday. The Sunday performance was canceled “…out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement released by the musical’s producers. “‘Chicago’ follows strict industry protocols with the safety of everyone a priority,” the statement continues. “Ticketholders for tonight’s performance will be contacted by their point of purchase.” Broadway theaters began reopening in August...
CHICAGO, IL
arcamax.com

Freddie Mercury 'slowly let go' of life

Freddie Mercury stopped taking the drugs that were keeping him alive two weeks before he passed away. The Queen frontman passed away from complications from AIDS in November 1991 aged 45 and his former personal assistant, Peter Freestone has told how he and friend Joe Fanelli cared for the 'Don't Stop Me Now' singer in his final days as he "slowly let go".
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy