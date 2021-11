Come sing Christmas Carols at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Cedar Moun-tain Community Center. Refreshments will follow the singing. This is the Carol Sing that has traditionally been held at the McGaha Chapel. It has been moved this year to accommodate for social distancing. For those who would like to visit the McGaha Chapel, it will be open from 1-2 p.m. before the Sing.

FESTIVAL ・ 5 DAYS AGO