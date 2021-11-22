Asia Distillates Jet fuel cash premiums inch higher as demand ticks up

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel edged higher on Monday, lifted by stronger buying interest in the physical market.

Cash premiums for jet fuel rose by a cent to 12 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, while the Dec/Jan time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its backwardation to trade at 21 cents a barrel on Monday.

"Flight numbers in Asia outside of China have risen by almost 20% from the start of November, as Thailand and Cambodia join the growing list of countries opening their borders for vaccinated travellers, with many more targeting the year-end holidays as a chance to slowly bring back capacity," Energy Aspects said in a note.

"Asian flight numbers are now one-third of pre-virus levels ... giving plenty of room for further demand increases as long as case counts remain under control," the consultancy added.

Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel , however, slipped to $9.55 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, their lowest since Sept. 29. They were at $9.83 per barrel on Friday.

Although several countries have announced various degrees of reopening in recent weeks, a majority of international flights still await further easing for border restrictions to swing back to normal operations.

Traders said a steady increase in cross-border long-haul flights would be a key driver to firm up jet fuel demand in coming months. read more

The jet fuel cracks have shed 25% in the last two weeks, but they were 14% higher compared with their three-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv data showed.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals

OTHER NEWS

- Japanese officials are working on ways to get around restrictions on releasing national reserves of crude oil in tandem with other major economies to dampen prices, four government sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

- The recent declines in oil prices were "excessive" given that the oil market remains in a deficit, Goldman Sachs said, adding that it reiterates its $85-per-barrel forecast for the fourth quarter.

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

