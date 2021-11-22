ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Asia Distillates Jet fuel cash premiums inch higher as demand ticks up

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel edged higher on Monday, lifted by stronger buying interest in the physical market.

Cash premiums for jet fuel rose by a cent to 12 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, while the Dec/Jan time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its backwardation to trade at 21 cents a barrel on Monday.

"Flight numbers in Asia outside of China have risen by almost 20% from the start of November, as Thailand and Cambodia join the growing list of countries opening their borders for vaccinated travellers, with many more targeting the year-end holidays as a chance to slowly bring back capacity," Energy Aspects said in a note.

"Asian flight numbers are now one-third of pre-virus levels ... giving plenty of room for further demand increases as long as case counts remain under control," the consultancy added.

Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel , however, slipped to $9.55 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, their lowest since Sept. 29. They were at $9.83 per barrel on Friday.

Although several countries have announced various degrees of reopening in recent weeks, a majority of international flights still await further easing for border restrictions to swing back to normal operations.

Traders said a steady increase in cross-border long-haul flights would be a key driver to firm up jet fuel demand in coming months. read more

The jet fuel cracks have shed 25% in the last two weeks, but they were 14% higher compared with their three-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv data showed.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals

OTHER NEWS

- Japanese officials are working on ways to get around restrictions on releasing national reserves of crude oil in tandem with other major economies to dampen prices, four government sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

- The recent declines in oil prices were "excessive" given that the oil market remains in a deficit, Goldman Sachs said, adding that it reiterates its $85-per-barrel forecast for the fourth quarter.

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Gold ticks higher as Omicron virus variant woes boost appeal

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday, as concerns over the impact of the possibly vaccine-resistant Omicron coronavirus variant supported the precious metal's safe-haven appeal. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,793.72 per ounce by 0201 GMT. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.4% to $1,793.2. * The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Copper climbs as inventories outweigh easing Omicron fears

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as fears about further damage to growth and demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant eased on reports that the symptoms have been mild so far, shifting market attention back to low inventories. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)...
BUSINESS
CNBC

European markets climb despite global concern over omicron variant; Stoxx 600 up 1%; BT up 7%

LONDON — European stocks started the new trading week higher, despite extensive concerns over the newly discovered omicron Covid variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.1% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks jumping 2.5% to lead gains. All sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory, with stocks looking to rebound from Friday's sell-off.
STOCKS
Reuters

Saudi stock market cashes in on its own growth

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Saudi’s bourse is cashing in on its own success. Riyadh’s Tadawul on Sunday priced an initial public offering of 30% of its shares at the top end of the previously published range, implying a valuation of 12.6 billion riyals ($3.4 billion). With orders worth 121 times the shares on offer, demand was not quite as exuberant as for the recent listing of ACWA Power (2082.SE) read more . But it is still indicative of a handy market position.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Oil#Jet Fuel#Oil Refining#Asian#Refinitiv Data#News Japanese
MarketWatch

Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
MARKETS
Reuters

Futures rebound from Omicron-driven rout

Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Monday as investors rushed in to take advantage of steep virus-driven losses while awaiting more details on the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Wall Street indexes had slumped between 2% and 3.5% on Friday after news of the variant...
STOCKS
Reuters

Russia's Nornickel ups investment forecast by $6 bln over next decade

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) said it has raised its 2021-2030 investment estimate by $6 billion to $35 billion to reflect higher construction costs and increased investment in energy infrastructure upgrades. This will allow the world's largest producer of palladium and refined nickel to invest more...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
Singapore
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
freightwaves.com

One-day commodity diesel price decline greatest in more than 30 years

The decline in the price of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange Friday was historic. Oil and equity markets fell broadly on fears of the economic impact of the new coronavirus variant. And in the case of the ULSD market on CME, the most basic building block for determining the ultimate retail price of diesel, its decline was one of the largest in the history of the contract going back to 1980.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy