Traverse City U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Training

Wednesday was a windy day up and down the lakeshore, for most, they bundled up inside. For a few, they hit the beach. Gale force winds in late November are a combination that most people stay away from, beach season is over. For a small community, these are perfect conditions. They are the surfers. They are making their way up and down the lakeshore, literally going wherever the wind takes them.

LUDINGTON, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO