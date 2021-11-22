ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Training

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
On Thursday, Nov. 18, crews from the Traverse City Coast Guard Air Station conducted training along the Manistee River.

They practiced hoisting survivors off the terrain. Take a look.

