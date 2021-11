Ohio’s budget includes cash for brownfield cleanup. How many former industrial sites, potentially laced with old contaminants, lurk across Ohio? Nobody knows. Most are concentrated in cities, but some are scattered in rural areas. The Ohio EPA keeps a database of so-called brownfields, but reporting is voluntary. The current list has 307 sites, including 36 in Miami Valley counties. Some of those sites have been cleaned up and redeveloped, such as for the Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center in downtown Springfield.

