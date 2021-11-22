ScummVM gets support for 1998 classic Sanitarium

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. More about it: "The open sea is calling... are you ready for an adventure that will unearth long-buried mysteries and change the world? Sail Forth takes you into a deep and beautiful planet full of mad scientists, menacing pirates, magical merpeople, and mystifying lighthouse keepers. Each distinct environment in the game introduces new allies to help you uncover more information about this strange blue planet, but in order to survive the dangers lurking on the high seas, you'll have to build up your fleet of ships and arm them with enough firepower to take down some big bad monsters. Giant crabs, ice golems, a kraken; these creatures may be hiding the secret to the biggest mystery unknown to the inhabitants of the Deepblue, if you're outfitted enough to face them."

