Monday Morning Fly By: Suboptimal

By Kelly Hinkle
Broad Street Hockey
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article*Not a great weekend of hockey for your Philadelphia Flyers, as they dropped a second game in a row for the first time this season on Saturday. Not great. Here’s what we learned. [BSH]. *The problem in this Bruins game is the same as it has been for a...

www.broadstreethockey.com

bardown.com

Former Bruin Kevan Miller was spotted in front of TD Garden showing his love for Brad Marchand

Kevan Miller might just take the cake for Brad Marchand’s biggest fan. The former Bruin was spotted in Boston on Wednesday showing support for his old teammate. Miller stood in front of TD Garden with a personalized Marchand sign while also wearing a Marchand jersey. On one side it read, “Honk if you love Marchand”, while the other side said, “Millsy loves Marchand.”
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Panarin on his fine for Marchand glove toss: “I don’t like that guy”

Artemi Panarin spoke after New York Rangers practice today, and as you could imagine the main topic was what Brad Marchand said to him. “It’s important to to let people know I didn’t start it,” Panarin explained per USA Today’s Vince Mercogliano. “I didn’t say good things about him, too, but I think when you touch country, it’s different. Probably all Russians would want to defend their country.”
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Brutal Headshot During Kings-Leafs Game.

Another dirty incident in the NHL last night. We saw a pretty brutal headshot during the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings game. 21 year old rookie Rasmus Kupari of the Kings took out Leafs' foward David Kampf. The play was clearly dirty and Kampf did not return to...
NBC Sports Chicago

Adam Gaudette claimed off waivers from Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Adam Gaudette off waivers from the Blackhawks. The news was made official on Saturday. Gaudette, 25, had two points (one goal, one assist) and averaged 10:31 of ice time in eight games for Chicago this season. He had been a healthy scratch for six straight contests and struggled to find a consistent role with the team despite feeling the best he's ever felt in his career.
canucksarmy.com

Report: “Don’t expect drastic off-ice changes” with the Vancouver Canucks

Hours after Vancouver Canucks GM met with ownership, news of that meeting is starting to trickle out. From the meeting, no expectations are present for any “drastic off-ice changes,” said TSN’s Darren Dreger. “For the moment, the plan is to remain patient and continue to work with the team and...
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Hopes To Be Game-Ready In January, Still Wants To Play For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ annual day-after-Thanksgiving matinee brought with it some news about their former goaltender … and perhaps their future goaltender. Early in the second period, play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough revealed that he spoke with Tuukka Rask on Thursday night. Rask told McDonough that his rehab from surgery to repair a torn hip labrum is “going very well,” and that he’ll begin ramping up his skating beginning next week. “He hopes that he can play as early as January,” McDonough said of Rask, who also noted his desire to play for the Bruins. That update has Rask on the...
560 The Joe

Panthers Mailbag 11-26-2021

Panthers keep winning and everything you need to know is right here from Doug Plagens, he is ice cold and that is a good thing, Cats are doing it big.
Broad Street Hockey

Thursday Morning Fly By: Weathering the storm

*The Flyers will get their first look at the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight; before that, here’s what we learned from another game won by Carter Hart holding down the fort while the team figured out how to score goals. [BSH]. *Because sometimes it is fun, here’s a look at that...
