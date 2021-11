This article was originally published on WRI. The coronavirus pandemic has been the biggest disruption to the global labor force in generations. It’s also exacerbated inequality. Global unemployment was equivalent to 127 million full-time jobs in the second quarter of 2021. The number of people who do have jobs but are living in poverty has increased — undoing five years of progress. While in some countries the number of jobs is returning to pre-pandemic levels, most of the world is still in the throes of an unemployment and underemployment crisis.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO