You gotta fight. For your right. To reeeeeeeepair. Thank you. Thank you. (RIP MCA.) Last week Apple announced a program for users to service their own iPhones (starting with the iPhone 12 and 13), rolling out in 2022 and to later include M1 Macs. The company will make repair manuals available, which you should review to see if you’re up to the repair, Johnny Four Thumbs. And then if you–probably wrongly–think you are, you can order the parts that you’ll probably keep in a drawer and feel bad about every time you see them, all while you keep using your cracked iPhone.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO