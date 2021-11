PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to a recent study, more than a third of Americans believe that anyone on a social platform deserves any trolling they may experience. “Trolling” is the act of riling someone up online or writing offensive messages on the internet. Researchers say that this behavior is most often done out of anger and is typically directed at politicians.

INTERNET ・ 10 DAYS AGO