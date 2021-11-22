Spider-Man Gameplay Shared in New Marvel's Avengers Hands On

It’s pretty obvious how players felt about Marvel’s Avengers endgame content. For a while it didn’t deliver, and many fell off it quickly. I’m not here to dwell on that, though. Far from it. in fact, Crystal Dynamics has gone to great lengths to make plenty of free content for those still persevering in the quest to take down AIM. Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, and Black Panther have since joined Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in some tasty expansions. New events and multiple improvements have been added as well, making it well worth returning to. I’ve continued to play ever since it released, and I’m still enjoying it. With the Marvel’s Avengers Patch 2.2 dropping on November 30, I was fortunate enough to get a good look at what’s to come, including the PlayStation exclusive ‘With Great Power’ Hero Event, and the first official raid, ‘Discordant Sound.’

