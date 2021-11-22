ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man Gameplay Shared in New Marvel's Avengers Hands On

By Liam Croft
pushsquare.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere might be $3,317 worth of Marvel's Avengers cosmetics to buy, but it's because of that you get the likes of Spider-Man's upcoming expansion for completely free. Arriving on 30th November 2021, IGN was lucky enough to go hands on with the web-slinger for two hours, except the video above isn't...

www.pushsquare.com

