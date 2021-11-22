Minnesota Prairie Roots

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNOVEMBER MARKS A MONTH of transition from autumn to winter here in Minnesota. Trees stand against an often grey sky, brisk winds stripping the last of their leaves to bare branches. Nests crafted by squirrels high in treetops appear vulnerable, unsheltered, exposed to the elements while far below these busy oversized...

chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
POLITICS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

First Snow Of Season Could Bring Slick Spots, Little Accumulation To Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An area of low pressure will dive into the mid-Atlantic overnight bringing the chance for sprinkles or flurries and snow showers to the northern portion of Maryland. Moisture will be limited with this system as it moves through our area. Temperatures should remain above freezing during this time for much of central Maryland, so little to no accumulation is expected. Instead, any accumulation will be confined to areas along the Maryland-Pennsylvania line, and in western Maryland, and will not amount to much. A snow shower could sneak as far south as Baltimore, but again temperatures will remain above freezing during this time. Little to no impact is expected for local travelers returning from their Thanksgiving destination. However, if you were lucky enough to spend your Thanksgiving holiday in western Maryland, some slick spots can’t be ruled out overnight and into Sunday morning.  
MARYLAND STATE
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves to Celebrate the Prairie Island Indian Community During Native American Heritage Night on Nov. 18th

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will host Native American Heritage Night, presented by the Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island Resort & Casino on Thursday, Nov. 18th when the Timberwolves host the San Antonio Spurs. The annual Native American Heritage Night celebrates the rich heritage, traditions and culture...
NBA
Danville Commercial-News

Building back a tiny piece of prairie

URBANA – Early November may not be an optimal time to visit a tallgrass prairie in central Illinois. But if you know what to look for, as my two guides do, it’s as good a time as any. Despite recent heavy rains, the prairie looks as dry as a skull....
URBANA, IL
Delta County Independent

Return to Our Roots

They say everything old becomes new again. For centuries our American ancestors chose to bury their beloved dead in simple wooden caskets, lowering the body into holes dug into the earth and letting nature take its course. Now a group of North Fork Valley folks are determined to make this...
ADVOCACY
maqnews.com

NATIVE ROOTS

The land around the new Jackson Country Regional Health Center will be awash with changing colors in the coming years as the native prairie plants sown this fall take root and flourish. “The prairie changes colors throughout the year, which is why it’s so incredibly interesting,” said Cyndi Diercks of...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
UC Santa Cruz

Reviving deep-rooted knowledge

Long thought of incorrectly as hunter-gatherers, the California Indigenous tribe the Amah Mutsun were actually careful tenders of the land. UC Santa Cruz’s Arboretum & Botanic Garden honors this heritage in a 40-acre garden filled with native plants. The Amah Mutsun Relearning Program, founded in 2009, gives tribal members and university students a chance to get up close to plants the ancestors interacted with regularly.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KEYC

Pick of the Litter: Root Beer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Root Beer. As sweet as his namesake, Root Beer is looking for a forever home to give him lots of attention and exercise. He is shy at first but does warm up to you once he gets to know...
BLUE EARTH, MN
edenprairie.org

Eden Prairie City News

Jonathan Stanley, the City’s housing and community services manager, chats with Rick about attending school in the Ivy League and abroad, current and upcoming housing projects in Eden Prairie, and his fascination with the electric guitar. All episodes are available at edenprairie.org/RealTalk. Hosted by City Manager Rick Getschow, "Real Talk...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KVOE

Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve readies for Prairie Christmas

An old-fashioned Christmas celebration is coming this weekend to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve. Held in conjunction with the Chase County Country Christmas, the preserve’s Prairie Christmas will feature cookie baking, holiday music, crafts and readings of “‘Twas the Night before Christmas.”. Activities will go from 12-4 pm Saturday, but...
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Sidney Sun Telegraph

The Hidden Prairie within Morrill Hall

Chris Helzer, a local nature photographer and Nebraska director of science at The Nature Conservancy, was looking for a new way to tell people why prairies are interesting and important when he came up with the idea of proving the diversity of prairies on a smaller scale. And so the project “Hidden Prairie” was born.
VISUAL ART
TribTown.com

Family roots run deep

The name Schleter is recognized by many people who buy produce in Jackson County, but what many don’t know is that Don Schleter is growing his garden on property that has been in his family for around two centuries. “I was born on this property in the next house over...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
kmrskkok.com

Lights on the Prairie

Lights on the Prairie, a drive through holiday light display, will run from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Stevens County Fairgrounds. Santa will be there from 5 to 8 p.m. each night. There will also be open skating at the Lee Community Center from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Lights on the Prairie will continue Friday and Saturday evenings through December 18.
STEVENS COUNTY, MN
Tree Hugger

My Tips for Prairie Planting in Gardens

Prairie planting is a popular choice in modern garden design. Prairie planting is a term used in contemporary contexts to describe mixes of grasses and herbaceous perennials that mimic grassland environments. Most typically, these include species commonly found on the prairies of the American Midwest. But they can also mimic other grassland and meadow environments, such as Mediterranean maquis or South African meadows, for example.
GARDENING
NBA

