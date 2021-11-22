Schwartz, Kraken top Capitals 5-2 to end six-game skid

The Seattle Kraken are finishing November strong after putting an end to a brutal six-game winless streak. They have now won three of their last four, with those wins all coming against quality opponents – the Florida Panthers, who lead the Atlantic Division, and the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals, who are battling it out for the top spot in the Metropolitan.
It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
Alabama was called for a garbage roughing the passer penalty late in their Iron Bowl rivalry game against Auburn on Saturday. Auburn was leading 10-3 and had a 3rd-and-7 at midfield with under seven minutes left in the game. Tigers quarterback TJ Finley threw an interception, but he was bailed out after a penalty was called on Dallas Turner for roughing the quarterback.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Mike Zimmer wasn’t too happy his offensive coordinator had publicly stated the Minnesota Vikings needed to get the ball more to Justin Jefferson. Then again, that had seemed pretty obvious. In the previous two games, the star wide receiver was targeted just nine times and had just...
An ailing Columbus Blue Jackets squad, riding their longest losing streak of this young season, welcomed the Detroit Red Wings to town Monday night and for most of the game, it looked as if the Jackets might drop their third straight of the season. 1 2 3 F. BLUE JACKETS...
The Washington Capitals are wrapping up this season’s West Coast road trip tonight with their first-ever meeting with the Seattle Kraken. The Capitals are riding a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) into tonight, and the Kraken are struggling through a six-game skid. Alexa, play the theme from Squid Game, let’s go.
NEW YORK GIANTS (3-6) at TAMPA BAY (6-3) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. BETTING LINE: Buccaneers by 11, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Giants 5-4; Buccaneers 3-6. SERIES RECORD: Giants lead 16-8. LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Giants 25-23 on Nov. 2, 2020, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST...
Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1, sixth in the Central) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-11-1, seventh in the Pacific) LINE: Kraken +138, Avalanche -165; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup with Colorado as losers of five straight games. The Kraken are 2-8-0 in conference matchups. Seattle averages 11.2 penalty minutes per...
Nov. 17—The Chicago Blackhawks have struggled the majority of the season, but they come to Seattle for Wednesday night's game against the Kraken on a three-game win streak. Once again, it seems the Kraken, who have lost four in a row, can't catch a break. But at this point that's...
Colorado’s first-period lead felt inevitable. Lately, it’s been a matter of when and by how much, not if, the Kraken will fall behind. Early on, Seattle’s 7-3 loss to the Avalanche on Friday night could have easily been one of recent losses to Chicago or Minnesota or Anaheim. But as...
This is remedy for winning for the first time in seven games and fifth on the season, compliments of Kraken forward and leading goal scorer Jordan Eberle. "We are finding ways to lose," said Eberle, head up but clearly frustrated during a post-game media scrum Friday. "We can still turn this around to be a competitive team."
CHEYENNE – While it’s been a broken record with the offensive production coming from the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team from most of last year into this season, the defense has been doing what it typically does: giving the Cowgirls chances to win games. Through three games this season,...
