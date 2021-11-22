Arizona dominates No. 4 Michigan 80-62 in Las Vegas

It is season over for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and these people are to blame for losing to the Michigan Wolverines. The Ohio State Buckeyes lost The Game to the Michigan Wolverines, 42-27. It had not happened since Jim Harbaugh was in his first year coaching the NFL‘s San Francisco...
An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The College Football Playoff selection committee had been waiting for Ohio State football to deliver a signature victory. Apparently the Buckeyes’ 56-7 rout of Michigan State last Saturday qualified. Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 2 in the latest CFP rankings, jumping over Alabama and settling in behind Georgia, which has been No. 1 every week.
Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
Alabama quarterback and likely Heisman frontrunner Bryce Young had several moments to remember during Saturday's 24-22 win at Auburn, leading a game-tying 97-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes before delivering a handful of on-target strikes in overtime to help the Crimson Tide to victory. Alabama trailed by 10 points...
This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
Following No. 5 Michigan’s win 42-27 over No. 2 Ohio State Saturday, there was a lot of chatter about the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten’s chances. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay had an interesting take regarding the Buckeyes in the postseason this year. Since they won’t play for a Big Ten title, the 10-2 Buckeyes have to sit and wait to see their ranking Tuesday and their final ranking after the conference championship games. McShay said Ohio State, with two losses, would be a better option than the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are 12-0 and play for the American Athletic Conference title next weekend.
Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
Saturday was a tough day for the Ohio State football community. It had been a long time since the Buckeyes lost to Michigan, but it happened on Saturday, with the Wolverines upsetting Ohio State, 42-27, in Ann Arbor. Ohio State fell to Michigan for the first time since 2011, when...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Back in 2019, when C.J. Stroud was in the middle of becoming the hottest commodity still left on the board in the 2020 recruiting class, he took official visits to three schools. Georgia got the first on Nov. 23, as he attended the Bulldogs’ game against Texas...
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the season 6-6, but technically, they are not eligible to play in a bowl game. As first mentioned by Reddit’s College Football Account, West Virginia and Miami of Ohio both beat Long Island University, who was promoted from Division 2 and now plays in the FCS Northeast Conference. The Northeast Conference caps football scholarships at 45, which is below the 56.7 scholarships required to be counted towards bowl eligibility.
Alabama was called for a garbage roughing the passer penalty late in their Iron Bowl rivalry game against Auburn on Saturday. Auburn was leading 10-3 and had a 3rd-and-7 at midfield with under seven minutes left in the game. Tigers quarterback TJ Finley threw an interception, but he was bailed out after a penalty was called on Dallas Turner for roughing the quarterback.
Arizona State and UCLA have emerged as the likely Pac-12 teams, while the Big Ten picture for the Las Vegas Bowl has become more cloudy. Four Pac-12 teams remain under consideration, but Oregon State and Washington State are behind Arizona State and UCLA — schools within driving distance of Las Vegas.
PJ Johnson is getting another chance to compete for an NFL spot, and it's with the team he wanted to join. The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesday that they’ve signed the former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman to their practice squad, his sixth pro team since 2020. The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Johnson...
Can they even come close to sustaining the absurd 94.0 points they averaged in their first three games this season? Are they really the most pass-happy team in the country, dishing assists for a nation-leading 74% of their shots? Can they keep teams anywhere near the sub-30%-shooting they have so far?
