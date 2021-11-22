Arizona dominates No. 4 Michigan 80-62 in Las Vegas

Following No. 5 Michigan’s win 42-27 over No. 2 Ohio State Saturday, there was a lot of chatter about the College Football Playoff and the Big Ten’s chances. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay had an interesting take regarding the Buckeyes in the postseason this year. Since they won’t play for a Big Ten title, the 10-2 Buckeyes have to sit and wait to see their ranking Tuesday and their final ranking after the conference championship games. McShay said Ohio State, with two losses, would be a better option than the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are 12-0 and play for the American Athletic Conference title next weekend.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO