The Federal Reserve is going to raise interest rates next year. That’s what traders in the Fed Fund futures market are now predicting. This month the Fed announced that it is slowly going to end its QE bond buying program it launched in 2020. That process is expected to end by June of 2022. It is at that June meeting that traders are seeing a possible interest rate hike and if not at that one then by July they are pricing in an 80% chance of a hike by then.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO