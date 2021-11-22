Stuff With Purpose

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. On this week’s episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Amber Smith advise a listener who wants to provide their preschooler with a less whitewashed history of Thanksgiving. They have some helpful tips for explaining the real thanksgiving in a more realistic, age-appropriate manner. Zak then sits down with Jenny Rosenstrach, bestselling author and creator of Dinner: A Love Story, to strategize how to include your child in holiday cooking and avoid Empty Celebration Syndrome. If you want to hear more of Zak’s conversation with Jenny, check out The Best Advice Show. On Slate Plus, Zak, Jamilah, and Amber recount some Turkey nightmares and share their attempts at tricky new dishes.
Comments / 0