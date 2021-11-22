Stuff With Purpose

“Soulmates” (91 min; Not rated, but contains language and thematic elements equivalent to a PG-rating). 6 out of 10. The sweetness in “Soulmates” (2021 version) is a metaphor for the sweetness of the maple syrup that the local farmers in Vermont aspire to, which fuels all of the silliness in this well-intentioned romantic comedy penned by its two stars — Alexandra Case and Stephanie Lynn. When it comes to “rom-coms,” we are expected to be tolerant of predictable characters and a predictable storyline built around shallow but well-meaning characters and misunderstandings that are essential to moving the story forward. Real people don’t fall for this stuff — but in the movies, particularly in sitcoms, it’s the gee-whiz outcome that matters. And “Soulmates” follows this formula to a “T” as if it was intended to be released on the Hallmark Channel.

