ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Airing of Grievances: Wasted comeback, defensive debacles, red-zone mishaps stand out in painful Steelers loss to Chargers

By Tim Benz
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJnzp_0d3k72kH00
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scores a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

I can sum up Sunday night’s Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) loss to the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) in three words: What a waste!

A game-long defensive debacle by a diminished Steelers depth chart wiped out what may have gone down as one of the great Steelers comebacks in team history, as they fell 41-37.

Down 27-10 in the fourth quarter, the Steelers scored 27 points in the final frame and found themselves winning 37-34 with 3:24 left in the game after a Chris Boswell field goal.

But the lead lasted all of three plays into Los Angeles’ next drive when the Chargers scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown on blown coverage by the Steelers.

In an instant, so much of what went into their comeback was erased.

• A blocked punt by Miles Killebrew on the Chargers’ first punt of the evening.

• Cameron Heyward’s pass deflection and Cameron Sutton’s ensuing interception.

• A great night from Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool (a combined 12 catches for 194 yards).

• Ben Roethlisberger posting a passer rating of 103.7 behind three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Those were all “Feats of Strength” from this game’s highlight reel that were left on the cutting room floor. As a result, let’s get to our “Airing of Grievances.”

In-defense-ible: The injury-depleted Steelers defense was no match for quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense.

No T.J. Watt. No Minkah Fitzpatrick. No Joe Haden. No Stephon Tuitt. No Tyson Alualu.

No hope.

“We didn’t have a good enough plan tonight for our current makeup and state,” Tomlin said of playing without so many defensive starters. “We couldn’t get enough stops defensively. We couldn’t apply pressure with our four-man rush or keep him in the pocket. We weren’t good enough in coverage with less than seven.”

The Chargers scored on their first five drives. Los Angeles’ offense totaled 533 yards (374 passing, 159 rushing). L.A. ran 69 plays and picked up 7.7 yards per snap.

According to the Steelers radio broadcast after the game, Herbert is the first quarterback in the NFL to have over 380 passing yards and 90 rushing yards in a game.

When the likes of Derrek Tuszka, Karl Joseph, Daniel Archibong, Ahkello Witherspoon and Delontae Scott are trying to slow the likes of Herbert, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler, it’s not going to end well.

Red-zone regret: On their second offensive series, the Steelers made it to the Chargers’ 5-yard line with a first-and-goal.

They tried a run with Claypool on first down. It only got three yards. Another run with Najee Harris yielded nothing. A third-down pass to Claypool went incomplete.

Then on fourth down, they tried this abomination of a play to tight end Pat Freiermuth. It appears the pre-snap motion with Harris fooled nobody.

Only the Steelers could design a play that could somehow target a receiver short of the line to gain when it is fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. That’s almost impossible for the mind to grasp. But they did it.

At least, I’m not the only one complaining about the Steelers’ insistence on throwing short of the sticks.

Not just defense: For as bad as the defense was, the offense had shortcomings besides that failed red-zone sequence. Like when it ran just 19 seconds off the clock following Sutton’s interception at the 34-yard line of the Chargers.

Then there was some horrid pass protection for Roethlisberger on the Steelers’ last possession following Mike Williams’ touchdown. Roethlisberger absorbed two of his three sacks during that sequence.

Also, the Steelers only got 55 rushing yards against a rush defense that was the worst in the NFL entering this week’s play (155 yards per game). Harris was limited to 39 yards after getting 105 last week.

“Our inability to stop them or slow them down really limited his impact on the game tonight,” Tomlin said of Harris.

The Steelers were playing catch up most of the game. So they probably couldn’t run as much as they wanted. But a failure to do so when they needed it early on also prevented the Chargers offense from staying on the sidelines.

Take a look around: It was bad timing for a bad game. The Steelers’ loss Sunday night followed an afternoon that featured every other AFC North team winning.

The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) and Cleveland Browns (6-5) didn’t look particularly good doing so. But at least they were victorious.

Baltimore squeaked by the Chicago Bears (3-7) 16-13 without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Meanwhile, Cleveland scratched out a 13-10 win over the still winless (0-9-1) Detroit Lions.

As for next week’s opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4), they thumped the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) 32-13.

So, let’s ditch the “yeah, but everyone else in the division/conference is struggling, too” excuse that was rolled out after the embarrassing 16-16 tie with the Lions last week.

“I don’t worry about the Joneses. I stay focused on what we do. If we step in stadiums and win games, we don’t have to look around,” Tomlin said.

Well, if they lose to the Bengals next week, they may not want to look at the standings again for the rest of the year.

How do you miss those?: The officials missed two blatant head shot penalties against the Chargers.

Harris got blasted in the head by Kyzir White’s elbow, and there was no call. Then, after Sutton’s interception in the fourth quarter, he got plowed in the helmet by Storm Norton.

The slightest, inconsequential tap on the head of a quarterback draws a flag. Those two plays were obvious and more dangerous than a lot of the flags quarterbacks draw in the pocket.

The inequity of protection in the NFL for quarterbacks versus some other position players is disgusting.

Not as bad as the Steelers defense Sunday night. But still, pretty bad.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Mike Tomlin reveals new injury coming out of loss to Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers left Los Angeles neither victorious nor unscathed on Sunday. Head coach Mike Tomlin discussed several injuries after the 41-37 loss. First, the Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out offensive guard JC Hassenauer during Sunday’s game due to a pectoral injury. He was not able to return. Also, tight end...
NFL
steelers.com

Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Chargers

TV coverage: Broadcast locally in Pittsburgh and nationally on NBC (WPXI-TV) Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 8:20 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 4:00 p.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game. Don't miss a minute of the action... check out all of the ways that you...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Can Easily Exploit Chargers Run Defense

There is uncertainty surrounding which quarterback will be behind center for the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Night Football bout with the Los Angeles Chargers. Regardless of whether Ben Roethlisberger returns or if it's the Mason Rudolph show, this episode should run through Najee Harris. The Steelers' first-round draft choice is no...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Steelers Depot

Heartbreaker: Steelers’ 4th Quarter Rally Falls Short In Primetime Loss To Chargers

Despite scoring 27 fourth quarter points, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ depleted defense couldn’t get enough stops and the Los Angeles Chargers took home a 41-37 win. The Steelers settled for a field goal on their opening drive, which lasted 13 plays and took 6:31 off the clock. The Steelers couldn’t find much running room on the drive, with only 14 yards between RB Najee Harris and RB Benny Snell, but the Steelers converted two third downs and were aided by three Chargers penalties. After QB Ben Roethlisberger missed WR Diontae Johnson in the endzone on third down, K Chris Boswell knocked through a 36-yard field goal.
NFL
FanSided

Cincinnati Bengals: 3 best prop bets for week 12 vs Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers in what will be the second meeting between these two in the 2021 season. The Bengals are 6-4 and sitting in second place in the division and a No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs while Pittsburgh is 5-4-1, third in the division, and on the outside of the playoffs looking in longingly.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Chargers#Peacocktv#Snfonnbc
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
886
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy