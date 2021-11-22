ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desvio, creative work space / João Gonçalo Lopes

By Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. The initial brief was to convert an old car workshop with 167sqm, into a collective work and event space for art related professionals. The work involved conception, coordination and construction of the interior elements like wood structures, furniture and lighting. With big openable...

