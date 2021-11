Amidst a lawsuit alleging prolonged and persistent patterns of abuse and harassment, a lawsuit by investors for failing to disclose those issues, an investigation by the SEC for the same, and more, Activision Blizzard has been unravelling these last few months. It seems, however, that the reports up until now haven’t revealed the full extent of the systemic issues plaguing the company from within, which, given the severity of problems there, sadly doesn’t come as a surprise. As a new report published by The Wall Street Journal claims, the problems, unsurprisingly, go all the way to the top, with Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick himself being involved in a number of shocking instances over the years.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO